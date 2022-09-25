SSE offshore head warns Ireland may miss 2030 wind energy targets

Ireland’s offshore wind sector is facing “very significant challenges”, and the Government could miss its 2030 targets for generating renewable energy from such windfarms, according to the head of offshore for SSE Renewables.

In Ireland, SSE plans to develop the Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 offshore wind project, which could generate enough energy to power almost 850,000 homes annually. It would be built close to Ireland’s only functioning offshore wind farm, which Airtricity developed in 2004 off the coast of Co Wicklow.

Barry Kilcline, the head of offshore Ireland at SSE Renewables, said the developer remained fully committed to its project in Arklow and others in Ireland, including the Celtic Sea Array off the coast of Waterford and its Braymore project. However, he claimed there were “very significant challenges” in the Irish offshore sector, warning that these needed to be “grasped”.

Read More

Kilcline said the first offshore wind RESS auction next year was shaping up to be “one of the riskiest subsidy auctions in the world”. Among the issues, he believed the lack of planning permission, which developers do not require before they enter, put developers at a disadvantage when negotiating with suppliers.

“It is important the auction happens in a swift manner, but under it all planning permission is the critical path for these projects. It is more important to run an auction that works than just run an auction,” he said.

“The way it is shaping up, and the final terms and conditions haven’t been published, it is probably going to be one of the least attractive in Europe.”

Based on previous experience, he said it could take “the guts of 10 years” to deliver such projects. As a result, Kilcline didn’t believe Ireland would hit its target of generating seven gigawatts of energy offshore by 2030. “It is going to be a couple of years later than that.”

With other countries developing offshore wind farms, Kilcline said Ireland is “already starting to lose out” on opportunities. He highlighted a deal between Germany and Canada on the importation of hydrogen generated by wind.

“I did ask myself, why wasn’t that Ireland? Unless we get our skates on, we are going to be left behind.”

Kilcline was speaking following a media event at the 114-turbine offshore wind farm Seagreen. The wind farm is Scotland’s largest and could generate enough power for around 1.6 million homes.