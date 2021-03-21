Sponsors switch on to fast-growing esports market to boost their brands 

A little bit of Munster Rugby history was made last year when the provincial club announced that it was forming a new team to tap into the growing popularity of esports around the world and to ultimately extend its brand reach into new areas that complement its existing rugby franchise.

Munster Rugby, of course, is by no means unique in this respect. Teams such as Paris St Germain, Manchester United, Bayern Munich have all embraced esports as a way to build, expand, and grow their brands in what is the fastest growing sport in the world.

According to the gaming consultancy firm Newzoo global esport revenues in 2019 amounted to €801m and are forecast to rise to €1.08bn this year and to €1.35bn by 2024.

Audiences too are growing and Newzoo estimated that 397.8m people were engaged or casual fans of esports in 2019. By 2024, however, it expects this to rise to over 577 million as it becomes more and more popular in markets like Asia and Europe. Of the estimated 2.8 billion players around the world, 391 million of them are located in Europe.

Like every other sport, sponsorship accounts for the lions share of revenues, followed by media rights, publisher fees, ticket sales and merchandising,

In the best tradition of marketing, you can be sure that where there are large numbers of engaged fans and players, sponsors and media organisations wont be too far behind.

Some of the global brands that view esports as a viable and attractive proposition, for example, include Levi’s, Barclays, Tag Heuer, Adidas, Intel, Coca-Cola, Audi, Carlsberg, Toshiba, McDonald's, Visa, Telefonica and BMW. Closer to home, some of the Irish brands that have dipped their toes in the water in recent years include Lucozade, Red Bull and Four-star pizza and the mobile phone operator, Three.

Meanwhile, media platforms like BT, ESPN, Sky and the biggest of them all, the Amazon-owned Twitch, have also staked their claims in this growing and lucrative market. And, quelle surprise, many of the main gambling platforms will be only too happy to help you part with your money if you fancy a flutter on League of Legends or a Call of Duty tournament.

From an Irish perspective, the growth in esports in recent years has been phenomenal. While the infrastructure in place to deal with this growth may lag other markets, the establishment of an industry representative group called Ireland Esports should help grow the field and provide a greater understanding of what it entails to external stakeholders, including existing sporting bodies as well as potential sponsors.

A recent report by the sponsorship consultancy Onside, for example, noted that 55pc of Irish sporting organisations believe esports is an opportunity that could help them negate the impact Covid-19 has had on their coffers.

Onside is just one of several sponsorship agencies that make up this rapidly growing esports ecosystem that also includes the likes of Teneo, The Brand Fans and Core Sponsorship, the latter which appointed its first sponsorship director for esports, Colm Roche, towards the end of 2020.

According to Roche, the Irish esports market was worth an estimated €91m in 2020 and this is expected to grow by around 5pc a year to reach €112m by 2024. After that, however, the market is likely to grow by double digits annually, according to other industry estimates.

But like any new or growing market, there are of course many challenges, Roche says, including “a lack of infrastructure in the form of tournaments, education and audience data.” “There is also a lack of understanding as many decision makers are not native gamers and they find it hard to visual their brand in this world,” he adds.

In addition, he says many might have concerns about brand safety, particularly around game content while “a lack of a specific gaming strategy for brands” may also act as a hindrance for others. Roche also points out that it’s difficult to ringfence Irish audiences. “This is great for global brands but not so for an Irish-only brand as there can be significant audiences beyond these shores.”

“However, with the establishment of Ireland’s Esports governing body as well as increased interest to understand the fundamentals of gaming, these challenging areas will soon be a thing of the past,” he adds.

After that, all bets are off. For brands wanting to get their foot in the door, now is the time.