Special K: US tycoon John Malone bids for Smurfit resort

US businessman John Malone has entered the race to acquire the K Club, the Irish Independent can reveal.

The billionaire chairman of cable company Liberty Global and owner of Virgin Media is among several parties bidding for the five-star golf resort. Irish investment group Tetrarch and the UK-headquartered Rocco Forte Hotels are also said to have made offers for the 2006 Ryder Cup venue.

While the K Club's owner, Dr Michael Smurfit, put the property up for sale in July for €80m, it is understood the offers received in the first round of bidding came in below expectations.

Located on the banks of the River Liffey in Straffan, Co Kildare, the K Club sits on a 550-acre estate, and comprises a 134-bedroom hotel and two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by the late Arnold Palmer.

