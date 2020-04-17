Some insurers not treating customers fairly - Paschal Donohoe

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he’s concerned some insurance companies have adopted a “blanket” rejection of business interruption claims and warned of significant reputational damage to the industry.

The Finance Minister held a teleconference call with industry group Insurance Ireland on Friday, and followed it with a statement that amounts to a public dressing for the sector, although it stopped short of taking action.

Some insurers were “not treating customers fairly”, the Minister said. Insurers and other regulated entities are obliged to act fairly to customers as a condition of being allowed to operate.

Last week a group of insurance companies committed to an initiative to reduce some costs and offer some payment relief for business customers hit by Covid-19.

However, the scheme didn’t address the vexed issue of business interruption cover – insurance that pays out when a business premises is forced to close. Insurers and businesses are locked in a dispute over whether policy that protect against closure as a result of an infectious disease include Covid 19.

On Friday’s call the Minister emphasised his concerns regarding the response of insurers to the Covid 19 crisis, the need for them to play their part in the recovery phase while ensuring a sufficient focus on the cost and supply of insurance by insurers, the Department of Finance said.

“Failure to pay certain policies in the context of the industry clarifications reinforced the Minister’s view that some insurers were doing the industry significant reputational damage and were not treating customers fairly,” the Department of Finance said.

