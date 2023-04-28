Solar 21 tells brokers it can raise 80pc of €209m it borrowed from Irish investors for cancelled renewable energy project

Troubled renewable energy investment firm Solar 21 has briefed financial brokers on a scheme that it claims can raise 80pc of the €209m it borrowed from Irish investors for a now cancelled renewable energy project.

The proposed scheme of arrangement - which includes a sale of Solar 21’s key assets - is to be put before the courts on May 8.

A key adviser to the firm - chartered accountant John McStay - told brokers in an update this evening that the plan was “in the best interests of the Investors when compared to the alternative of a liquidation.”

The company warned that if the scheme was not approved by the court “the most likely alternative outcome is that all Group companies would be forced to enter insolvency” and this “is expected to result in significantly lower realisations and higher costs.”

As part of the scheme, CEO and co-founder Michael Bradley is to resign as CEO of Solar 21 and UK firm Alvarez & Marsal will be appointed as “restructuring supervisor”. An “independent and experienced non-executive chairperson” will be appointed to the board of Solar 21 to monitor the activities of the group.

Between April 2018 and June 2020, two subsidiaries of the Rathcoole-based group raised circa €209.5m from Irish investors to build a waste-to-energy plant at East Riding in England.

Repayments to its Irish investors - many of whom have invested substantial amounts of pension money in the scheme - had been put on hold since January 2022.

The project - known as EFW 21 Project 1 - encountered “significant issues and delays” and Solar 21 had halted repayments to investors in the project, many of whom had invested at least €100,000 in the hope of returns of as much as 30pc after five years.

“Management concluded in December 2022 that EFW 21 Project 1 was no longer viable. The project has since been cancelled,” the company said in an update to brokers.

It said that €17.2m invested in the East Riding plan was “highly unlikely” to be recovered from the project and £26m in fundraising fees - including commission paid to brokers - had also already been paid out .

The update sent to brokers this evening by Solar 21 said that the companies related to the EFW 21 Project 1 scheme had made net loans totalling £90.7m to several other companies in the Solar 21 group from the funds raised.

Of this, £76.9m was provided directly or indirectly to the companies responsible for financing the completion of two biomass plants previously built by Solar 21, the Tansterne Biomass and Plaxton Biogas Projects.

Solar 21 said it “intended to facilitate the completion and exit” of those two projects and this “would achieve significant payments to the Scheme Companies.”

“Three significant offers had been received from certain well known infrastructure funds to acquire the Tansterne plant for a value in excess of £125.0m,” it said. But it added that “following technical issues” and some regulatory delays, the Tansterne and Plaxton projects “have also been delayed”.

“To maximise value, it will be important to sell these projects as trading businesses rather than dispose of them in their current state. Ernst & Young LLP has been appointed to prepare the assets for sale and conduct a market soundings exercise to engage with interested parties,” said the update.

However, independent third-party valuations have been obtained “that indicate the proceeds from these projects, once complete, will be sufficient to repay the obligations from the Scheme Companies in full.”

“That return is boosted by a proposed contributions from Solar 21 and Green Zone Consulting amounting to a total of approximately £36m,” wrote chartered accountant John McStay, in a commentary sent to financial brokers along with details of the scheme. Green Zone is the Isle of Man registered firm owned by Solar 21 co-founder Andrew Bradley.

McStay was engaged in March by Solar 21 to act as an independent restructuring expert to review the scheme on behalf of investors, said the company.

In his commentary, McStay said that the indicated returns “are dependent on the ultimate values realised for the assets to be sold.”

“The plan provides that the final return can go up or down depending on the prices achieved. The market will dictate that aspect of matters,” he wrote.

McStay said that “at an early stage the Court will be asked to put in place a temporary stay to protect the companies, and, in my opinion, ultimately the Investors from the matter being disrupted by the actions of any individual prior to the Investors, as a whole, having an opportunity to consider the matter.”

“I wholeheartedly support that approach,” wrote McStay.

McStay said that as part of the court application he anticipated confirming to the court that “in my opinion, the proposed scheme is in the best interests of the Investors when compared to the alternative of a liquidation.”

“That is my present view and it will ultimately be set out in a report which I will complete following a review of the documents, as lodged in Court, to ensure that those documents include all of the anticipated measures or a mechanism to achieve them,” he wrote.

He added: “However I will continue to review the matter as the process progresses and reserve my position generally.”