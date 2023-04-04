Soaring tax receipts suggest another bumper surplus is in store this year

The State collected €19.7bn in taxes in the first three months of the year, up 15pc on 2022 Corporation tax receipts are up by around two-thirds compared with this time last year

A bumper budget surplus is on the cards once again this year as the tax take soars ever higher.

Department of Finance officials expect to comfortably beat last year’s record corporation tax take of just over €22bn, around half of which is estimated to be a “windfall” or one-off.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath wants to put more of those revenues aside in a longer-term fund to help meet future pensions costs, he said on Tuesday.

“Today’s figures confirm strong momentum in our economy during the first quarter of the year,” Mr McGrath said.

“The strength of income tax shows that the labour market remains resilient, while Vat receipts suggest consumer spending remains reasonably solid.

“Once again, corporate tax receipts have surprised on the upside, though my officials estimate that around half of the corporate tax take is unlikely to be permanent.

“It is, of course, essential that windfall corporation tax receipts are not used to fund permanent expenditure.”

He said he would be seeking government approval for a new reserve fund “in the coming weeks”, after putting €6bn aside into an existing rainy day fund over the last two years. That fund – known as the national reserve fund – is capped at €8bn.

Overall tax receipts rose by just under 15pc in the first three months of this year to reach €19.7bn, the Department of Finance said in its first-quarter Exchequer returns.

Buoyant corporation tax receipts of €3.2bn in the year so far are up 71pc on the same period in 2022, which also surprised on the upside.

Officials say the bumper corporation tax take may be down to companies filing returns early.

But they are increasingly wary about the impact that new international tax rules and the expiry of capital allowances will have on multinationals’ investment decisions.

Income tax receipts came in at €7.4bn, up 8.1pc on the first quarter of 2022. Peter Vale, tax partner at consultants Grant Thornton, said it was a relief after some concern that income tax growth was slowing in February.

“So far, the loss of highly paid roles in the technology sector is not impacting negatively on income tax returns. However, we may see the impact of these job losses as the year progresses,” he said.

Vat receipts for the first quarter totalled €6.8bn, up 16pc on last year, an indication that consumer spending is holding up despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Excise duties and motor tax receipts were up slightly on last year, while stamp duty receipts and customs duties were down.

The Exchequer – which encompasses the bulk of State revenues and spending – recorded a €2.1bn deficit for the first three months of the year, due mainly to a €4bn transfer to the rainy day fund in February.

Gross revenue came in at €24.9bn for the quarter, up 4.6pc compared with the same period last year. That includes a €300m payment from the sale of shares in AIB. Total spending in the quarter amounted to €26.9bn.

The Government will update its economic forecasts and budget predictions on April 18.