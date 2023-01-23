Soaring chef salaries add to ‘dire’ situation for hospitality sector

A SPIKE in salaries in the hospitality sector is being compounded by the inability of people from outside the EU to obtain visas to work here, according to a report published on Monday.

The Excel Recruitment annual salary guide for the sector shows that competition to hire staff is pushing up wages even as the hotel and catering industry grapples with rocketing energy and other costs that are threatening the viability of some businesses and has already seen others close.

Executive chefs can now expect to earn anywhere between €75,000 and €90,000 a year, while the average salary of a chef de partie will exceed €40,000 this year, according to the report. In 2018, Excel’s report showed that an executive chef could expect to earn between €75,000 and €82,000, while an average salary for a chef de partie was €30,000.

Shane McLave, the managing director of Excel Recruitment, said that even before the pandemic hit, the hospitality sector was struggling to attract and retain chefs and other professionals. He said this was due to the low wages and physical demands of the roles.

He said the pandemic resulted in a huge volume of staff leaving the sector altogether to embark on alternative careers.

“Overall, the staffing situation in hospitality is quite dire and there is no end in sight in the short to medium term for the industry,” Mr McLave added.

Excel’s report notes that some clients could typically receive 200 applications for a job posting. However, as with one of its clients, 189 of those were from people outside the EU.

Chef Pay 2023

Executive Chef €75,000

Head Chef €65,000

Sous Chef €47,000

Jnr Sous Chef €40,000

Breakfast Chef €34,000

Chef De Partie €38,000

Pastry Chef €40,000

Head Pastry Chef €48,000

Commis 1st Year €27,000

Commis 2nd Year €28,000

Commis 3rd Year €30,000

Commis 4th Year €34,000

Mr McLave said those non-EU applicants had “no chance” of securing a visa, even if they had the skills for the job. Certain students from outside the European Economic Area with a so-called Stamp 2 visa who are studying in Ireland are permitted to work a certain amount of hours during term time and additional hours during holidays including summer.

“Stamp 2 students are back in force with more than 35,000 having returned since covid restrictions ended,” he pointed out. “Although this has provided some relief to employers, the limit on the number of hours these students can work is really hampering any solution they might offer to our hospitality sector staffing crisis.”