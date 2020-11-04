Smurfit Kappa Group announces second interim dividend after €1.46bn profit forecast

Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) announced a second interim dividend this morning as the company guided strong full-year earnings ahead of consensus forecasts.

SKG said it expected profits in the range of €1.46bn to €1.48bn as high demand for its paper and packaging products during the pandemic boosted the company's prospects.

"We are increasingly excited by our future prospects and the structural growth drivers of our business, including e-commerce and sustainable packaging, as well as our innovative ability to capitalise on these opportunities," said Group Chief Executive Tony Smurfit.

The FTSE 100 company is proposing to pay a dividend of 27.9c per share on December 11, subject to shareholder approval. SKG already paid a dividend of 80.9c per share in September.

In recognition of its improved performance and financial strength through the pandemic, SKG is also paying all permanent employees a bonus in the fourth quarter and refunding "specific government support schemes" related to the pandemic.

Earnings for the third quarter of €390m were ahead of Davy's forecast of €342m despite revenue declining by 8pc. Margins reached an all-time high of 17.8pc, reflecting the success of the company's cost and capital management actions in the face of Covid-19.

SKG's paper and packaging business is strongly weighted towards the fast moving consumer goods sector, where trends in e-commerce - already well-established - have accelerated. Global pandemic lockdowns and restrictions on retail businesses have shifted sales online, increasing demand for the packages that products are shipped in.

