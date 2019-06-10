Waterford-based distillery secures €3m deal with Aldi

Under the agreement, Blackwater will supply gins to Aldi stores across Australia, the UK and Ireland.

This comes as Blackwater opened a €1.5m extension to its facility in Cappoquin, creating seven new jobs.

The deal will see Blackwater’s Boyle’s Classic Gin and Boyle’s Raspberry Blush Gin sold exclusively in Aldi Australia’s 527 stores for the first time, becoming the latest Irish based food and drink producer to supply Aldi’s Australian business.

Peter Mulryan, CEO Blackwater Distillery said: “Our partnership with Aldi has helped us quadruple our sales since 2016 and has also provided the certainty to invest in and expand our business.”

“Our new €1.5m extension will increase our capacity by 400pc, while also providing on-site bottling facilities for the first time and a visitor centre.”

Blackwater Distillery has partnered with Aldi since 2016, and the German discount retailer now accounts for almost 50pc of Blackwater’s annual sales.

