Two Irish health tech startups will be pitching at an event in Missouri this week in an effort to crack the US market.

Two Irish health tech startups pitch at innovation summit to help crack US market

Organised by the local group BioSTL, the 2018 GlobalSTL Health Innovation Summit offers life sciences companies the opportunity to network and showcase their offerings.

CliniShift CEO Aimée Madden

Both backed by Enterprise Ireland, CliniShift and HealthBeacon will be pitching at the St. Louis event to heavy hitters from US health systems and health insurers. They will also participate in curated one-to-one meetings that will give them the opportunities to explain their product further to interested parties.

Dublin-based startup CliniShift's ambition is to fill white space in hospital rosters with its bespoke software solution. Founded in 2015 by CEO Aimée Madden, Clinishift is already streamlining processes within hospitals in Ireland. The communication software solution scooped the 2018 Bolton Trust/PwC Innovation Awards earlier this year.

Founded by CEO Jim Joyce, HealthBeacon was born from a number of attempts - with co-founder Kieran Daly - to find a practical solution to help patients take their medication on schedule, improving treatment outcomes. The company's smart sharps bin technology tracks patients when they dispose of their medication, interacting with them to make sure they stay on track.

Some of the leading names who will be attending the event include the fastest growing insurance company in US, Centene, and the leading US pharmacy benefits manager, Express Scripts. The 2018 GlobalSTL Health Innovation Summit takes place on Wednesday, June 27.

