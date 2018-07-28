Tourism boost 'fails to spread across country'

The official bounce in tourism figures has not trickled down to all parts of the country, small businesses have warned.

B&B owners Patricia and Graham Thomas, whose business in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, has featured on such television programmes as Francis Brennan's 'At Your Service' and 'Great Canal Journeys' with Prunella Scales, have claimed that successful tourism initiatives such as the Wild Atlantic Way are sucking business out of other areas.

The couple have a guesthouse and also let out barges on the Shannon-Erne waterway.

And they called for more assistance from tourism chiefs in promoting parts of the country which are often passed over by visitors.

"I don't know where the rise is," said Graham.

"It might be in Dublin but it's not in the north west. It's the same here as it was last year."

The Western Rail Trail campaign groups in Galway, Mayo and Sligo have called for the closed line from Athenry to Collooney to be preserved as a 130km-long greenway route to promote tourism.

They claimed Galway and Mayo County Councils were "missing a trick" now that the National Greenway Strategy has been launched and funds are available.

Irish Independent