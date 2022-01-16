The year of the deal: how private-equity firms turned a predicted slump into a boomtime

Veteran entrepreneur Denis O’Brien, one of Ireland’s wealthiest people, knows a thing or two about a good deal.

Last month, professional services firm EY Ireland uploaded an interview with the Cork-born business magnate to YouTube – and he had some advice to the country’s entrepreneurs. Sell, sell, sell.

“Right now, the markets are so hot,” said O’Brien. “Private equity is just so stuffed with cash that they are trying to buy businesses all over the world.”

Since the onset of Covid-19, many business commentators have tried with varying degrees of success to read the tea leaves on what is coming down the tracks for business investment.

Early predictions that investors would be more cautious with their money have proven misplaced, however, with a ‘wall of capital’ flooding the global private-equity market amid pent-up demand, as investors chase their next sugar rush.

Irish companies looking for funding are increasingly taking note, as domestic and international funds with bulging pockets battle it out for deals. The private equity market is red-hot.

In Irish legal firm William Fry’s first half of 2021 review of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), it found that the value of private equity had leapt by 477pc to €9.8bn in the first six months of the year – the highest half-yearly value since the second half of 2015.

The report said US-based private-equity firms continued to dominate the Irish market, being responsible for five of the top ten private-equity deals in the period.

Backing from private equity doesn’t come without its risks, though.

Private-equity firms traditionally make their money by buying businesses, reorganising them, and then selling them on – usually within five years and doubling or trebling their money.

Private equity also has had a reputation for coming into companies and hunting for ‘synergies’ (a practise otherwise known as slashing costs).

However, a recent survey by advisory firm Bluewave found 71pc of private-equity investment is now directed towards growth instead of cost-cutting, according to The Currency.

With private equity establishing itself as a significant player in the Irish funding landscape, why are more Irish businesses becoming targets for private-equity funding, what is attracting our companies to this type of funding and will it continue?

Expand Close Head of the BDO corporate finance team Katharine Byrne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Head of the BDO corporate finance team Katharine Byrne

Head of the BDO corporate finance team Katharine Byrne says private equity in Ireland is getting better all the time. She says the first growth funds established after the financial crisis had now exited from investments, meaning businesses better understand how private equity makes its returns, and how to match it to their business objectives.

“As Irish businesses have got more ambitious, you can see the scale and size of their ambition are starting to be met by the scale and size of private equity that is available,” says Byrne.

“The market is in a very rude state of health, is how I would describe it. There is so much capital available.

"But we are still making sure our clients and SMEs understand what that is, and ensuring they are smarter in how they access it – so they don’t just run to the first form of equity made available to them, that they take their time to get ready and prepare themselves for it.”

Its not just technology and life sciences companies private equity works with. BDO has worked with a broad spectrum of companies in traditional sectors tapping into private equity. Byrne adds the three main examples where it had seen private equity most at work over recent years are in the insurance sector, health-related firms, and business services.

Read More

She says the understanding amongst Irish businesses of private equity has improved dramatically, though there are still myths needing to be dispelled so more can potentially benefit.

People, she says, will often focus on “technology or digitalisation, or very large deals – and often Irish owner-managers don’t think private equity applies to their businesses. That is the myth we want to dispel.

“If a business is ambitious and wants to scale and grow, or if they have a strong business that is growing but the owner isn’t at the stage where they want to take all that risk to grow it, they are the types of businesses private equity is very suitable for. They can partner and de-risk for the owner, and also enable them to grow without being shackled by debt.”

Even when a company seems ideal for investment, deals can go sour. Last year, Irish frozen-food company Strong Roots was taken to court by US private-equity firm Goode Partners, who alleged it had missed an agreed gross-profit threshold. It recently exited after frozen-food giant McCain invested $55m into Strong Roots.

Byrne says generally negative situations in private equity usually occur when parties haven’t done their due diligence and have rushed into a deal.

“It looks like a great deal, the valuations stack up – but they haven’t looked to see if the culture or strategic fit is there,” she says. “If there is a mismatch of culture and strategy, you already have a problem.

“References are important,” she adds, citing good communication and relationships as being vital to the success of an investment.

Expand Close Brian O'Casey of Offbeat Donuts / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian O'Casey of Offbeat Donuts

The power of a strong relationship was a key reason why Brian O’Casey, co-founder of Offbeat Donuts, opted to take private-equity funding.

Around September 2020, O’Casey received a phone call from Java Republic founder David McKernan, one of the co-founders of food-focused private-equity firm Biavest, to ask if he wanted to meet for a coffee in Dublin. O’Casey wasn’t looking for private-equity funding, but McKernan saw the opportunity. Five months later, in January 2021, Offbeat signed the deal.

O’Casey’s relationships with McKernan and Hilliard Lombard, another co-founder of Biavest and one-time CEO of Aryzta’s European business, were crucial to the deal. He also had confidence in the support they could bring in helping grow the business.

“It wasn’t just a finance thing for me,” says O’Casey. “If I didn’t know the people involved, I wouldn’t have done the transaction. So it wasn’t just about the money; it was very much about how we take the business to the next stage, and whether I could get on with those people.”

For O’Casey, the depth and breadth of experience from the fund’s co-founders have helped Offbeat. It has invested in its operations and management structure and in identifying the most profitable parts of the business – commonly cited benefits of private-equity backing. This freed O’Casey up, with Offbeat now looking to utilise some of the investment to help expand nationally, including opening a new Cork branch in April and exploring further franchising opportunities.

Expand Close Hilliard Lombard of Biavest / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hilliard Lombard of Biavest

Hilliard Lombard of Biavest says Ireland had experienced a step-change in private equity over the last 10 years. The market now has much more local and international players, which has provided more options for those looking for capital.

Biavest is focused on food, giving it a unique selling point in the market. The firm is foraging across Ireland, the UK and continental Europe to pick up exciting assets. Its backed businesses have combined sales of €30m and employ about 200 people.

“We have seen M&A – the good, bad and ugly,” says Lombard. “That experience is relevant.”

Exits are the crucial, money-making part for private-equity funds – who typically look to double or treble the value of their investment over a five- to seven-year period. While Lombard says Biavest doesn’t have a hard-stop rule on when it exits, it does look to double the value of a business over this period, and would assess its options at that interval in terms of exit to trade or to private equity.

“At the same time, we might have the opportunity to do a merger or further investment beyond that period. So it is important to us to have the flexibility not to have a hard stop when to sell,” he adds.

Expand Close Brendan Traynor of private-equity firm Renatus Capital Partners / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brendan Traynor of private-equity firm Renatus Capital Partners

Looking to the future, everyone agrees that the heat in the private equity market is not about to cool off anytime soon.

Brendan Traynor, a co-founder of Irish SME-focussed private-equity firm Renatus Capital Partners, says the pace of activity in the market is continuing unabated. Renatus produces a popular weekly M&A and company performance newsletter, which tracks investments and acquisitions.

“This is driven a lot by incumbent, UK, European and US private equity funds, which have broadened their investment mandates when it comes to jurisdiction, and Ireland is a really good place to invest,” he says.

Traynor says Covid created a pent-up demand for deals in 2021 with a vast amount of capital available in the market – particularly well-disposed toward healthcare, medtech, insurance, technology, media, and telecoms.

Traynor also flaggs that valuations are approaching the upper end of the spectrum, due to low interest rates and a lot of dry powder in the market from private equity and trade.

“Good opportunities are being hotly contested,” he says.

BDO’s Katharine Byrne also believes activity in private equity will continue, though she has concerns over inflation and valuations.

“I think it will continue, and I think it is not going to dissipate,” she says. “There are obviously inflationary concerns and some valuation concerns that they have gone exceptionally high in certain sectors – but as the businesses continue to generate more wealth globally, they need to find more areas to invest in,” she says.

“The mid-market for us has become a lot hotter,” she adds. “2021 was affected because of the backlog of 2020 and Covid, but it has also been driven by it being the new area for investment globally.”

Byrne says BDO believes technology and digitalisation are going to be big areas, alongside sustainability. She believes smaller businesses are better at adapting to changing circumstances in these areas – making these firms attractive to private equity.

“Similarly, you’ve seen in life sciences and technology that Ireland has been a hub of activity for a lot of VCs and private equity – because they’ve been small and agile, and have also developed great technologies and intellectual properties that international companies want to access.

"Private equity possibly gets in there earlier in order to scale them up and flip them out to larger corporates.

“It’s going to be busier than ever,” she added.

With inflation growing and interest rates set to rise this year, will these bite into the high valuations seen recently?

Brendan Traynor doesn’t think so. He doesn’t see potential interest rate rises having an overly negative impact on valuations over the next year, due to the marginal nature of potential increases. He says private equity had started to fix interest rates over the term.

Looking to the year ahead, Traynor is highly optimistic about the prospects for private equity over 2022.

He believes there is an abundance of capital in the market needing deployed, with many exciting, high-quality companies here. He says Irish businesses are also looking to hedge against the risk of Brexit, driving M&A activity in Ireland and directly into the UK.

“2022, I am very bullish on market activity” he says. “There are many high-quality companies in Ireland. All these factors combined will contribute to increased activity in private equity and trade.

“You see it in our newsletter, it has never been busier with unprecedented levels of M&A – and we expect that to continue.