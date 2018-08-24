The digital designer creating artisan products in his spare time after reviving family's leather craft

An Irish-based tech developer had dedicated his spare moments to the revival of a craft that has been in his family for generations.

Originally from South Africa, Jason Karayiannis grew up in Belfast, where his maternal family are from, but his early childhood memories have stayed with him.

"I've grown up with an appreciation of leather, and the creation of products from that material. I still vividly remember running around the workshop that my father had when I was younger," he told Independent.ie.

As a UX consultant for one of the Big Four firms, Jason regularly spends up to 12 hours a day in front of a screen, sometimes spending up to a year working on a product he would never use himself.

"I love my job but I have always needed a practical outlet, and this craft allows me to explore my creative side. I get to make what I want how I want.

"I'm working on a brand which is very much a side project, all focused around the enjoyment. If people want to come along for a ride, then cool."

When first cutting his teeth in a digital career, Jason spent his spare time tinkering around in the garage, working with anything from restoring furniture to repairing bicycles.

But his passion for the craft, that had passed down from his father and grandfather, and possibly further back, was revived when he was looking for a laptop sleeve that wasn’t mass produced and impersonal.

"I couldn't find anything locally and anything I liked on US sites wouldn't ship to the UK or Ireland so I started playing around with leather a bit.

"I wasn't to experiment to see how far I could push my creativity. I was contracting at the time so I had the time to focus on a project that pushed all sides, with product, brand, social, general strategy...and see if I could fit all that into my lifestyle."

The Father’s Father collection includes beautiful but functional items such as travel wallets, card holders, tote bags, belts and keyrings.

But with family - including a nine month old baby - and full-time work commitments, Jason's original concept that the leather making would remain a side project had stayed firm.

Despite a small foray into ''high street" selling at a boutique store, he maintains that he will only continue to work on the leather at his workshop as long as it remains enjoyable - and doesn't impact on his lifestyle.

However, in one of his largest projects to date, Father's Father is collaborating with Bushmills Irish Whiskey this month, a series which showcases and celebrating the stories of Irish talent who have gone against the grain to follow their passion.

Jason will host a hands-on workshop at Drury Buildings in Dublin on Wednesday, August 29 which is still open for registration.

He has created a limited edition ‘Bushmills x Father’s Father’ leather hip flask made from a single piece of full grain vegetable tanned leather as part of the collaboration.

Online Editors