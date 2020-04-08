Small firms need more State cash and cost cuts to survive crisis - SFA

The SFA published recommendations today on how the Government can help thousands of firms employing fewer than 50 people to “reboot” once the Covid-19 crisis ebbs.

The Government needs to provide quick-access cashflow supports, Vat and rates holidays, and debt-forgiveness options to allow small firms “to survive and bounce back”.

That’s according to the Small Firms Association, which published recommendations today on how the Government can help thousands of firms employing fewer than 50 people to “reboot” once the Covid-19 crisis ebbs.

SFA chairman Graham Byrne said the Government already has taken “unprecedented steps … to shield small businesses from the devastating impacts of Covid-19 through a range of supports and initiatives”.

“However, until circumstances return to normal, it is vital that additional cashflow and liquidity measures are introduced that will allow small firms to survive and bounce back,” he said.

Mr Byrne described the most urgent needs as “a cash grant to enable them (small firms) to meet current outgoings, 100pc relief on business rates for the remainder of 2020 and Vat deferral for the next two quarters”.

Mirroring a similar message last week from employers body Ibec, Mr Byrne said the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland should provide €2bn for low-interest investment and working capital loans to small firms.

The emphasis, he said, should be on supplying firms that have shut or are suffering heavy operational losses “cashflow and liquidity measures as quickly and efficiently as possible”.

The SFA’s policy paper calls on the next Government to:

Create a debt forgiveness programme;

Launch an SME Reboot Taskforce;

Reduce employment-associated costs;

Cut the headline Vat rate to 21pc and reintroduce the 9pc rate for restaurants and hospitality firms;

Help small firms gain public procurement contracts; and

Reform insolvency and restructuring laws.

