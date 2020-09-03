Small firms need 'certainty' in Budget, says lobby group

Next month's budget must give Ireland's small businesses certainty on costs and debt forgiveness, the Small Firms' Association said in its pre-budget submission.

It also wants the capital gains tax rate slashed from 33pc to 20pc.

In its submission to Government, the lobby group said that preparations for possibility of the UK failing to secure a trade deal with the European Union must also be a top priority.

"In light of continuing restrictions imposed on small businesses across the country, it is vital that the Government use Budget 2021 to focus on providing certainty on costs and debt forgiveness and support the retention of staff, to help small businesses survive and mitigate any long-term impacts from Covid-19 restrictions," said Small Firms' Association (SFA) director Sven Spollen-Behrens.

He said that Ireland's economy can "no longer accommodate the long-standing barriers facing business owners".

"Budget 2021 must take decisive action to stop the discrimination in the tax system against the self-employed and proprietary directors," he said. "To assist the recovery and make Ireland a better country for entrepreneurship capital gains tax should be reduced from the current penal rate of 33pc to 20pc and the earned income tax credit increased to €1,650."

The SFA also said in its submission that the auto enrolment pension system should be postponed until the end of 2025 due to the effect on labour costs, the unknown economic and business impact of Covid-19 and the uncertainty of Brexit.

It added that the government should introduce a fund to write down debts under the Revenue Commissioners' tax warehousing scheme, where they threaten business viability.

It also wants the current commercial rates waiver that's due to expire at the end of this month extended for an additional six months, and a binding mandatory arbitration model for commercial lease disputes introduced.

"No matter what the outcome of Brexit, either scenario will spell further difficulties for small firms," the SFA said. "Indigenous businesses will needed further supports to prepare and operate beyond Brexit such as a State supported export credit insurance scheme, enterprise and employment supports, and a commitment to ensure further price differentials do not emerge between the Republic and Northern Ireland due to increases in taxes or excises which have the potential to drive cross-border/unlicensed activity," the lobby group said.

Irish Independent