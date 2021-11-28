Restaurant trade: Big beasts put small rivals on the hook

Days before Austria went back into lockdown to tackle a fourth wave of the pandemic, Dublin-based restaurateur Gareth ‘Gaz’ Smith was back in his old stomping ground of Vienna to blow off some steam. Surveying the once-busy Mariahilfer Strasse shopping street from the rooftop of his hotel, Smith – who spent six years working in the Austrian capital before returning to Ireland – spotted just four people.

“It was very strange,” says the chef, who owns Michael’s, a seafood and steak restaurant, and the more informal Little Mike’s in the affluent suburb of Mount Merrion, Dublin.

“When I was over there, I was mentally preparing for Ireland to go into lockdown. But when I got home, everything seemed really calm. I’m back now with a clear head and ready to fight for the next six months.”

Previous lockdowns prompted Smith to diversify – he has a new range of sauces, a retail concession at Higgins Family Butcher in Sutton, Co Dublin, and has just published a new cookbook called And For Mains with business partner and butcher Rick Higgins. But independent restaurant operators like him now have a new battle on their hands: anxious diners are cancelling large festive gatherings – especially Christmas parties – amid a self-imposed lockdown as Covid cases rise and after Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, advised the public to socialise less.

As a result, restaurant owners who had been counting on the run-up to Christmas to see them through the trade’s slow period from January to St Patrick’s Day – which traditionally marks the start of the tourism season – are experiencing declining revenue at a time when input costs for everything from electricity to food supplies are rising and as competition from large well-financed hospitality chains is increasing.

Smith decided two months ago not to accept bookings of more than six for his restaurants to protect his staff and customers, though he is still “getting lots of cancellations”. He had considered shutting up entirely for December – as he did last year when the reopening of the economy led to a spike in Covid infections and a third lockdown – but is now opting to heed signals from Government that there won’t be another lockdown just yet.

However, recommendations to the public to cut back on socialising means “they’ve almost closed us down without closing us down”, the chef says. “This December is not about making more cash but making sure there is enough in the bank to get us through the first quarter of next year.

“No one knows what’s going to happen, and the price of everything going up. Over the past month, every single thing we buy purchase or pay for has gone up by 25pc – gas, power, food costs, wage costs. To give our team members a living wage, we have had to pay more. And there’s no communication like there was last year about government supports.

“We are very, very blessed with fair landlords. But from talking to friends and peers in the trade, there are some absolute horror shows out there and they’re all just praying we can get through the next four weeks without the rug being pulled from under us.

“The word on the street is that there will be a bloodbath over the next six months; larger businesses with large cash reserves or handy access to finance they are the ones going to hoover up the places (normally taken by independent operators).”

In Poolbeg Street in Dublin city centre, Sean Drugan has been fielding cancellations for The Vintage Kitchen since Holohan recommended people cut back on their social contacts. The chef-proprietor has decided to stop serving lunch on Thursdays due to a lack of office workers in the city centre amid government guidance earlier this month to continue working from home. Despite introducing a four-day week for staff, Drugan has struggled to recruit another chef before the vital Christmas period as prospective applicants fear another lockdown.

“People are interested in working here but not until after Christmas because the job security mightn’t be there,” he says. “They worry we might be shut for two weeks and feel more secure working in places like catering. They also don’t want to spend 60pc of their wages on renting in Dublin, so they have moved to the country or are gone back to their home country.”

These are not the only challenges giving Drugan food for thought – he believes the entire business landscape has changed for independent restaurants like The Vintage Kitchen. During the recession, when rents were low, Drugan was able to open the restaurant by selling his car and keeping a lid on costs. But times have changed.

“It will be very difficult for restaurants to exist on an independent scale from here on in,” he says. “These days, a lot of landlords who traditionally rented to smaller people now won’t take a risk on someone like me who scraped together a deposit ten years ago and built up a restaurant bit by bit; whenever I had a good Christmas I’d buy a new fridge or extraction fan.

“That’s dying out now because landlords look at the big hospitality groups and think they are safer with them. And these groups also have the resources to come in and buy property as opposed to renting it. Then there are the funds buying massive amounts of property in Dublin city centre.

“It’s very sad because we’re losing a large part of the culture in Dublin. You look at Mulligan’s pub beside us – I can walk in and will know about ten people there, talk to the barman and read the paper. I don’t think you can get that in Wetherspoons. It’s dangerous for Dublin to become a city of chains; there’s already a Starbucks on every corner and the Docklands is a soulless pit after 7pm.”

Drugan points to the weekend queues that formed outside a large outlet opened in the city’s Camden Street by UK chain JD Wetherspoon. The chain, known in its home country for rock-bottom drinks prices, pumped €33m into buying, renovating and fitting out buildings in Camden Street to create Keavan’s Port, a gastropub with an adjoining 89-bed hotel. The business in the former convent spans eight Georgian townhouses linked by an atrium and has an enormous eating and drinking space.

The chain also opened a gastropub in a former chapel and bank in Lower Abbey Street, also in the city centre, in 2019, after winning a bidding battle with Irish Life for the properties. Wetherspoons also owns gastropubs in Cork and Carlow and has plans for more in Galway and Waterford.

Drugan is far from alone in fearing that big chains like Wetherspoons and Press Up – a hospitality empire with some 40 restaurants across the country – are biting into the ability of independent city restaurants to secure leases, finance and staff. It was reported earlier this month that Coppinger Row in Dublin will have to close next month because Aviva, its landlord, is going to develop the building.

Soon, only the “big players” in the hospitality industry will be able to afford a Dublin lease, Marc Bereen, who owns Coppinger Row with this brother Conor, told the Irish Times. When the restaurant opened during the recession, it was paying rent to a receiver that had been appointed to a property portfolio once owned by boomtime developer Bernard McNamara. That portfolio is now owned and managed by Aviva.

Developers investing in vast projects with a mix of retail, offices and hospitality are increasingly opting for large domestic and foreign chains to operate restaurant spaces in their new developments. Paddy McKillen’s expanding Press Up, known for its expensive, sumptuous but familiar-looking fitouts, will run the rooftop restaurant and bar – the largest of its kind in the country – at Clerys Quarter, Dublin. McKillen’s Oakmount property company is redeveloping the landmark building with Core Capital.

The redevelopment of the old Central Bank building in Dame Street, meanwhile, will herald the first Irish outlet for UK chain The Big Table Group, the operator of the Las Iguanas and Bella Italia brands.

The Big Table Group was formed last year when private equity firm Epiris acquired the Las Iguanas, Café Rouge and Bella Italia brands after Casual Dining Group went into administration. Hines and the Peterson Group are redeveloping the 1970s building that once housed the Central Bank into a destination leisure, hospitality, office and retail centre called Central Plaza.

The developers said last month that Las Iguanas – a Latin American-themed chain known for its casual party vibe – has pre-leased a 6,297 sq ft space at the development. In 2020, it was reported that Casual Dining Group signed exclusive rights to the Las Iguanas and Bella Italia brands in the Republic of Ireland to restaurateur Robert O’Donoghue.

“We have an operating partner who has first refusal on any sites we secure in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. We’re looking for leisure destinations and busy city-centre locations so we’re keen to hear from landlords about any suitable sites,” a Big Table Group spokesperson has told the Sunday Independent.

“We’d love to bring Las Iguanas and Bella Italia to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland – it’s an exciting time for both brands, and we know there’s strong demand from customers on both sides of the border.”