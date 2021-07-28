Pub trade soars in June after reopening

People flocked to pubs and shops but bought less online as the post-Covid reopening took hold in June.

Sales in bars were up 553pc last month by volume compared to May, and up 184pc compared to June last year, according to the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) retail sales index.

Books and newspaper volumes were up 169pc compared to May and up 46.8pc compared to June last year.

Monthly sales of clothing and footwear were slightly down (-1pc) in June compared to May, although they were up 42.6pc on June 2020 and almost 20pc up on pre-Covid levels.

Department store purchases are also up 37.7pc on pre-Covid levels.

However, the CSO advised “extreme caution" when interpreting the figures, as outdoor hospitality reopened only on June 7 this year, while only bars serving food were allowed to reopen from June 29 last year.

Non-essential retail reopened on May 17 this year but last year, it was phased in from June 8.

"Extreme caution should be exercised when interpreting these changes, as the comparison is with a low base,” said CSO statistician Stephanie Kelleher.

Overall, retail volumes were up 3.3pc in June compared to May.

This year’s figures were also up compared to June 2020 (+10.6pc) and 13.4pc above pre-Covid levels in June 2019.

However, spending in bars, on books and on fuel is still down on pre-Covid levels.

Bar sales are down 48pc down on June 2019 volumes, book sales are down 10.7pc and fuel is down 4.4pc on 2019.

All other sectors showed an increase in sales since June 2019, with the highest increases in the ‘other retail sales’ category - including floor and wall coverings, music and video, games and toys, flowers, pet products, jewellery and other goods - which was up 33.8pc.

Hardware also saw a significant sales boost this June, compared June 2019 (+28.1pc), as did non-supermarket retailers of food, drinks and tobacco (+26.9pc), pharmaceuticals and cosmetics (+24.4pc) and cars (+22.6pc).