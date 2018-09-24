Nine businesses are to create 106 jobs in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

Over 100 jobs announced for the Mid-West region

The jobs are supported by the regions Local Enterprise Offices.

Of these, 42 full-time and part-time jobs are being created by three companies in Tipperary; Mack Engineering, Horizon Offsite and Phil Purcell Engineering.

A further 38 full-time jobs are being created by three Limerick-based companies; Black Bear Software, Celignis and ABS Engineering Control.

Meanwhile 26 full-time and part-time new jobs are being created by three Clare companies; AiP Thermoform Packaging, Core Optimisation and Vanderlust Campervans.

The announcement was welcomed by Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen T.D.

"In a challenging business environment, LEO clients have contributed substantially to economic development throughout the country and I want to pay tribute to the company owners and their teams on their performance to date," Minister Breen said.

Recruitment for the new jobs began over the summer and all roles are due to come on stream by December 2020 across engineering, digital marketing, software and packaging industries.

Eamon Ryan of the Local Enterprise Offices in the Mid West described the announcement was "very positive" for the region.

