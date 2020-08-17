O'Hara's beer firm appeals decision to block Dublin plans

The Carlow Brewing Company - the maker of craft beers including O'Hara's - has appealed a decision to refuse permission to develop a brewing facility at Sandyford on Dublin's southside.

The beer maker applied for permission for the project to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council earlier this year.

The plans include a brewing area, as well as visitor facilities including a tasting area, a bar/restaurant and laboratory space.

The company aimed to develop the project in a vacant industrial building at Sandyford Business Park.

There were no third-party objections to the scheme, but in July the council asked the company to provide additional information regarding issues such as proposed ­bicycle stands and drainage.

"The applicant has not provided an explanation of what the craft-brewing process comprises as opposed to an 'industrial' way of production," the council noted in a decision to refuse permission for the facility last month.

The council insisted the project in the large, densely developed business park would "seriously injure the amenities of the area" and materially contravenes the local development plan.

The unit where the beer project is planned forms part of an area where a small public park is proposed to be built by the council.

"The planning authority also has serious concerns of the potential impacts of effluent discharge in the absence of an agreement and appropriate licence obtained from Irish Water," the council added.

The Carlow Brewing Company has now appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Last week, the company's chief executive, Seamus O'Hara, told the Irish Independent that the company has acquired a number of brands from the Boyne Brewhouse in Co Louth, which was established by the Cooney family.

Production of those beers is moving from Drogheda, Co Louth, to Co Carlow.

Mr O'Hara said the Carlow Brewing Company has "plenty of capacity" to brew the brands it's acquiring, which join a slate of well-known craft beers already produced by the firm.

The acquisition was funded from the company's own resources. It employs about 50 people, with some of those still working part time as a result of the impact from the pandemic, according to Mr O'Hara.

