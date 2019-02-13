New tech tool Wedding Wallet helps engaged couples manage their budget for the big day

A Waterford-based man has created a digital platform to help engaged couples manage their finances - and related stress - ahead of their big day.

Wedding Wallet aims to take the effort out of a prolonged online trawl through providers by connecting brides and grooms to be to wedding vendors that suit their date and budget.

The free tech tool allows the couples to create this budget, and a staged payment plan, through a simple dashboard. Private links can also be shared with family and friends who wish to make contributions.

This additional feature was designed to remove the awkward and insecure handing over of the envelope of the day itself. According to Wedding Wallet CEO Justin Kearns, more couples and vendors prefer this online payment method.

"The rapidly growing Irish wedding industry has seen some innovation in the last five years but critically no innovation where online payment is concerned," he said.

"The typical Irish couple plans their own wedding but as it stands the process of organising such a large and important event is tedious and time-consuming with mistakes often made along the way and budgets often spiralling out of control."

Kearns is also the founder of payment solutions platform, Tucr, an Irish start-up that allows shoppers to pay a deposit on an item or service, and receive an online receipt.

This platform has managed over €1m in transactions for businesses and their customers, but with 50pc of these transactions wedding-related, the Wedding Wallet concept was born.

The idea was solidified even further after the wedding planning experience Kearns and his wife Sinead had when they got married in 2017.

Vendors benefits using Wedding Wallet include the management of bookings, communications and invoicing in one place while couples can create a manageable wedding budget for everything from the dress to the DJ.

"The average age of the Irish person getting married is 35 - and so the concept of online payment is second nature to them and is expected by this consumer," said Kearns.

"Getting married is one of the most important moments in a person’s life so it should be a fun, stress-free and manageable experience."

During its three month trial period in 2018, Kearns said that Wedding Wallet managed €750,000 worth of wedding budgets and €100,000 worth of transactions between couples and vendors.

Wedding Wallet officially launches tomorrow, appropriately enough on February 14, St Valentine's Day.

To sign up as a vendor or couple, visit weddingwallet.ie or @weddingwallet_ on social media.

