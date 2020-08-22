Most firms turn down new orders amid Covid-19 capacity crunch

Most Irish firms are turning down new business because they don't have the workers, finance or other resources needed to do the work.

That's a core finding from a survey of 201 firms by Critical Research for Bibby Financial Services.

It found that manufacturers were facing the hardest time fulfilling extra business, while such challenges were similarly common in the construction, transport, wholesale and retail sectors.

More than half of manufacturers said social-distancing rules had "reduced our capacity to take on new business". The same proportion, 55pc, said they "had to turn down new orders because we are unable to fulfil them".

More than a third said they couldn't afford to hire new workers or bring back staff that would be needed to boost production. A quarter said they lacked capital "to buy raw materials and therefore fulfil new orders".

Mark O'Rourke, managing director of Bibby Financial Services Ireland, said Covid-19 restrictions, "while necessary, are having a major impact on many SMEs' ability to efficiently produce or deliver goods and services at previous volumes and speeds".

"It's a perfect storm with lower staffing levels, closed or condensed working spaces, and knock-on effects from supply chains being disrupted," he said. "This is all compounded by the impact on working capital."

Just one of the 42 manufacturing firms surveyed reported no difficulties in meeting new orders.

The manufacturers' struggles coincide with a 0.9pc fall in the average prices they can charge for goods produced, chiefly for export into pandemic-rattled markets. Lower prices limit manufacturers' ability to hire and grow markets.

The Central Statistics Office said food prices fell 1.3pc in July from the month before. That included a 5.2pc drop in dairy goods, the biggest element of Ireland's food exports. Prices for baked goods and fish products fell 0.2pc. Meat prices, however, rose by 0.5pc.

Not one of the 42 manufacturing firms said they were back to pre-crisis production levels. Most said it would take a further three to six months. A fifth said it would take more than a year.

Irish Independent