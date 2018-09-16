Meet the brothers who hatched a plan to make Sligo a hen and stag hotspot

The Quinn family home overlooks Lough Gill, the Co Sligo beauty spot immortalised in the WB Yeats poem The Lake Isle of Innisfree.

But one morning, in the early noughties, the Quinn homestead was far from serene. Alex Ferguson, the superstar manager of Manchester United, had been invited to Sligo by ﻿United's local supporters' club, which met at The Embassy bar and snooker rooms in the centre of the town. Kevin Quinn Snr, the owner of the pub, now called The Belfry, had invited Ferguson to his house for tea and sandwiches.

But when the former manager was brought to the house, he found Kevin Snr had popped out. One of his sons, Kevin Jnr, was upstairs sleeping off a late night, recalls Fergal Quinn, Kevin Jnr's younger brother.

"My brother eventually came downstairs in his boxers, a bit hungover, only to discover Alex Ferguson just sitting there," says Fergal, now 41. "Kevin just turned red."

The unexpected visitor was a blip in what has blossomed into a family hospitality trade. It had originated when Kevin Snr, an accountant by training, opened up the snooker rooms in 1983. The business eventually expanded into a bar and nightclub and Kevin Snr went on to hand over the reins to his two sons.

The family business now spans five venues employing 80 people. But when times became tough during the recession, Fergal and Kevin emulated their father by diversifying to drive their business.

In 2014, the brothers set up Hen and Stag Sligo to generate more business for their hospitality outlets by bringing hen and stag parties to the town.

The brand's portal brings together local providers of accommodation and activities, restaurants, pubs, nightclubs and transport operators, and packages them out to the bridesmaids and groomsmen tasked with organising hen and stag parties. The packages include activities such as nude life drawing and Crystal Maze challenges for hens, as well as Airsoft and clay pigeon shooting for stags.

"On Saturdays, we send them off for activities such as cocktail classes, so our venues have business from them from lunchtime onwards," Fergal says.

"For mealtimes, we send parties to the Belfry or our Embassy Steakhouse for food, though we do send parties to other restaurants as well. Then they might go to the Belfry or our Bourbon Bar for pre-club drinks, and then each hen and stag is booked into the nightclub as well. So we have them on our premises for a long time."

For a man who runs a company organising shots for wild nights out and naked art classes, Fergal had relatively buttoned-up start to his career. After studying maths and economics at Trinity College Dublin, he moved to London to pursue a master's degree in econometrics at the London School of Economics, and then did a graduate programme at Deutsche Bank. After a stint working as a chartered financial analyst, he returned to his hometown 15 years ago to work in the family business where he and Kevin had helped out as teenagers.

"When I got involved, the business was flying it - you'd open the doors and the customers would just come in," says Fergal.

In 1998, the Quinns opened the Belfry near the Embassy Steakhouse, the original snooker hall, and what is now the Lola Montez bar and nightclub. A decade later, just as the property market was poised to implode, the Quinns invested in a commercial development and turned it into offices, retail units and apartments. They opened Kennedy's Bar on the ground floor of that development in 2008.

"We did an extensive fit-out of Kennedy's, which is named after my uncle, who played rugby for Ireland," says Fergal. "But one of our challenges was that we had that property and had developed a retail park. But no more than a lot of people, we found ourselves in a position of finding it difficult to get tenants during the recession. The loans were outstanding, so we had to go into a period of renegotiating those loans. We are pretty much getting over that now and the retail park has since been sold."

During the recession, the slump in consumer spending - and changing consumer tastes - also hit the Quinns' hospitality businesses. Indeed, almost a fifth of pubs across Ireland have shut since 2005, the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland said in August.

Fergal attributes the decline to a multitude of factors, including stricter drink-driving laws, the availability of discounted alcohol in off-licences and supermarkets, and a transformation in the way young people socialise.

"Years ago, you had to go to the pub to keep in the loop with what was going on," he says. "Now, with Facebook, WhatsApp and Tinder, you can be socially included, regardless of whether you're drinking at home or not."

In 2014, to take advantage of demand during the Fleadh Cheoil, the brothers opened a pop-up bar in one of the family's vacant units, decorating it with furniture bought off DoneDeal and giving it an industrial-style fit-out. The Bourbon Bar proved so popular afterwards that it stayed open for good.

"But it's really a weekend pub," Fergal says. "That's the way the market has gone now. Years ago, the pubs would be full Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. Nowadays, the Thursday drinking scene might exist in Dublin but not in Sligo."

During the downturn, Fergal and his older brother Kevin travelled around the country searching for inspiration to create new sources of revenue. The pair noticed that towns such as Westport, Kilkenny and Carrick-on-Shannon were weathering the recession better than Sligo, all thanks in part to spending by visiting hen and stag parties.

As soon as HenandStagSligo.ie launched, bookings began to fly in. But just as the business was gaining traction, the UK vote to leave the European Union put a dent in demand from hen and stag groups from Northern Ireland, which accounted for 65pc of the company's business.

Since 2016, the proportion of parties from across the Border has fallen to 50pc, due to the decrease in the value of the pound compared to the euro. Fergal has sought to mitigate the effects of Brexit by using Hen and Stag Sligo's Facebook marketing to zone in more customers in Ireland.

Since Brexit, the company has "upped our focus on the southern market," Fergal says.

Not that his strategy dampens wider concerns about the impact of Brexit on tourism to Sligo.

The town "is dependent on that (Northern Irish) market," Fergal says. "Even though it's still difficult to know what that impact will be, the uncertainty and the exchange rate are causing concern."

Nevertheless, business at Hen and Stag Sligo has grown every year since the company was set up.

"When we started out, a busy weekend for us would be 80 people throughout five or six parties. Now, we could have 350 people attending 25 parties every weekend," says Fergal, who estimates that the business adds at least €6m to the Sligo economy every year.

