Looking to unplug? Take some time for your self with people of a similar mindset? Then the Reset Retreat might be for you.

Looking to unplug? This Irish health retreat aims to help women make better career choices

Founded by two friends, Vicky Shilling and Lauren Healy, the women-only Reset Retreat came about after the two were on the lookout for a retreat to attend themselves.

The two first met through Health Bloggers Community meet-ups in Dublin and quickly realised they both wanted to help other women make similar changes to their career and health. After speaking to friends and surveying their audiences on social media, Lauren and Vicky identified a niche in Ireland for truly holistic retreats for women who wanted to kick start a healthier life for themselves.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Lauren said that there are a lot of benefits to the retreat that they have created. "The retreat gives women space, a chance to come together to celebrate success, plan for the future, think about possible career changes, and so on," Lauren said.

"It also aims to helping women who want to be healthier, we try to emphasise the benefits of small changes." The first retreat will take place at Loughcrew Estate in County Meath and will aim to help people incorporate things like pilates, yoga, meditation to be healthier every day, and mindful eating.

And already there as been a lot of interest. "There has also been a lot of interest from men for something similar, which is interesting," Lauren says.

"A big thing is to be able to meet with people who are like minded and actually being able to connect with them."

"The Reset will create a supportive environment in which to share and reflect on reality and goals and provide the tools and space needed for women to unplug and reconnect with what they want from life and how they can achieve it."

The first Reset retreat will run 29 June - 1 July 2018, with further dates available 12-14 October 2018 and 25-27 January 2019. Prices for the weekend retreat range from €500 to €775, with installment options available.

Online Editors