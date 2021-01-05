Linked Finance approved as a lender for Covid Credit Guarantee Scheme

Linked Finance has been approved as a lender under the Government’s Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS).

The €2bn CGS is designed to offer low cost loans for businesses affected by the pandemic.

Linked Finance will be able to offer borrowers decisions on loans of up to €250,000 in under 24 hours from receiving their documents, according to a statement from the company.

The peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform is the first non-bank lender to be approved under the CGS.

Niall Dorrian, CEO of Linked Finance said: “We are very pleased that the Government has approved Linked Finance as a Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme lender, recognising the innovation and high levels of technical underwriting skill that we provide to Irish businesses.”

“It is also an important milestone in the diversification of how businesses access finance in this country, a trend that's been happening in many European markets in response to this pandemic,” he added.

Linked Finance will offer loans of up to €250,000 for terms of six months to five years at interest rates starting at 4.75pc.

The interest rate charged by Linked Finance will depending on the length of the loan and credit grading of the borrower.

The CGS provides an 80pc State guarantee via the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) on loans to SMEs affected by Covid, reducing risk for the lender and offering cheaper rates for borrowers. AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank are the participating banks.

The €2bn Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) had just €66m of loan drawdowns from the three participating banks by the end of November. The poor take-up has been attributed in part to the late start of the CGS in September.

Since the on-set of Covid-19 the State has provided €25bn in fiscal supports to businesses and households. Further measures brought forward in Budget 2021 will add at least another €12.5bn to that figure.

Much of that support has come in the form of direct payments to businesses and employees.

Since it was set up in 2013 Linked Finance has grown to deliver over €140m in loans to Irish businesses.

