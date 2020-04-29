State finds itself caught between rock and a hard place over the bailout of SMEs

'DAMNED if it does and doubly damned if it doesn't' is how the Government sees the costly business of bailing out small businesses through the Covid-19 crisis.

Damned if it does because the cost could be enormous and potentially unsustainable into the future. Equally, depending on the severity of the downturn to follow the crisis, many businesses financially supported through it, might not survive anyway.

Doubly damned if it doesn't because of the enormity of what is at stake. The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) is talking about nine out of 10 restaurants simply not coming back. Not only would the social welfare cost of the job losses be very expensive into the future, variety in pubs and restaurants is part of normal life in Ireland. Does anybody want to see that destroyed after this is over?

The policy requests coming into Government from various interest groups highlight the scale of the problem and the cost of the cure.

RAI is talking about the State paying 60pc of the rent for restaurants for 12 months of the crisis; continuing with wage supports until a vaccine is found; mortgage holidays agreed with landlords are passed onto leaseholders; a 0pc Vat rate for one year followed by a 9pc rate for five years; loans available at ECB rates; and a moratorium on existing loan payments.

The State would not only lose out on Vat from the sector, it would also be paying 60pc of the rent, subsidising wages, while banks would lend new money at zero margin so they would lose money too as banks could not charge any fees either until a vaccine is found.

It is a big ask by any standards.

However, the crisis for the industry is big too.

The motor industry has seen a 95pc collapse in new car sales in April and is looking for a temporary cut in VRT by €3,000. Otherwise it is talking about 50,000 jobs in the sector under threat. The industry added up the VRT and Vat on new car sales plus the excise and taxes on motor fuel and said it is contributing €5.6bn to the exchequer every year.

There may an element of apples and oranges here as no VRT is charged on second-hand cars, unless imported from the UK, and people pay fuel excise whether they are driving a new car or an old one.

There is a difference between giving one-off supports to businesses like cash grants or low interest State-backed loans, and putting in place measures that once up and running will be very hard to ratchet back down again. Labour Party leader Alan Kelly has suggested that part of the price for his party's participation in government would be maintaining the €350 per week Covid-19 unemployment payment at the current rate.

Timing is the problem with one-off big financial measures or gestures. Go too early and many of the businesses in receipt of the financial boost may end up going to the wall anyway. Go too late and the Government is behind the curve on protecting thousands of small businesses around the country.

Similarly, if it holds back on financial incentives like 0pc Vat for hospitality to present them as a reboot for business, they may simply come too late.

The best option is probably a middle ground. Go for one-off supports for the crisis like grants or State-backed loans up to various amounts but set parameters for other incentives to be gradually wound down.

A group of restaurateurs, including Camile's Brody Sweeney, has submitted a three-point 'step down' plan to Government. For example, the State would support a percentage of rent payments until business activity goes back to certain levels. The State would provide supports on a contractual basis as they would taper off as turnover improved.

It is a good idea but isn't without its drawbacks. The restaurant owners talk about the State paying a percentage of rent and labour costs until the business goes back to certain percentages of its 'normal trade'. Normal trade may be pre-crisis levels, which were on the back of an economic boom that may not return for quite a while.

Some businesses could even be incentivised to stay below certain trade levels to retain all of the subsidies. They could become a growth inhibitor.

Once given, it's always been very challenging for Irish governments to withdraw financial supports to businesses and sectors unless there is a very big boom going on.

Equally, we are in uncharted waters given the scale of the crisis especially for retailers, restaurateurs and the wider hospitality and service sector.

The caretaker Government might prefer to leave these tough decisions to a newly-formed cross-party government as it will cost billions.

But given the slow rate of government formation talks, that decision may well come too late. A clear roadmap of Government thinking on this, combined with some immediate reliefs, is urgently needed.