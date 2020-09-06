Renatus to take stake in Meath cold storage firm

Irish SME investor Renatus Capital Partners is to make a significant minority investment into CRS Mobile Cold Storage to support its growth plans.

Founded in 1992, CRS is led by brothers John Tyrrell, its managing director, and Patrick Tyrrell, its technical director. The business is a market leader in the provision of modular temperature-controlled storage solutions for the food and pharmaceutical sectors. From its headquarters in Kildalkey, Co Meath, it provides solutions to blue chip clients across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.

Former Suretank CEO John Fitzgerald is joining the board as non-executive chairman and is investing into the business alongside Renatus. This is Renatus' fourth investment, and the first from its new €35m fund. Renatus said in a statement that the new fund was "focused on providing supportive equity capital to ambitious Irish SMEs".

The Tyrrell brothers said in a statement that CRS was "excited to be partnering with Brendan and the Team at Renatus and is looking forward to having John Fitzgerald join the board as chairman."

"Their combined experience will facilitate CRS to scale an already established business across multiple markets while ensuring the same level of customer care. It was important for us to find a partner who is aligned with our values and we believe that Renatus is the right fit to ensure CRS can achieve its ambitious growth plans and realise its full potential," said the statement.

Brendan Traynor, director of Renatus, commended CRS's management team for positioning the business as a market leader in its space "by being customer-focused, uncompromising on product quality and service, and creative in finding the right solutions to meet their customers' needs".

He said that Renatus was delighted to provide the financial and strategic support "to help accelerate their UK and European growth ambitions".

