Oh Chupi day: Jeweller scoops businesswoman of the year award

Ms Sweetman launched her company in 2013 after six years as a designer for Topshop. The Chupi brand has gained a huge following at home and abroad, showcasing jewellery creations at a pop-up in US department store Macy's.

Network Ireland, Ireland's longest-established female-focussed business network, welcomed over 250 delegates to its national conference and awards in the Celtic Ross Hotel, West Cork.

The president of Network Ireland, Helen Wycherley, said:

"Through the conference we will empower women to step up to the challenge, grow their confidence, seize opportunities and drive their personal and professional development, while at the same time leading and inspiring others."

Irish Independent