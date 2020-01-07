Irish firms fear Brexit even more than UK rivals

Irish firms spent more time discussing Brexit than their UK counterparts, and the potential economic impact of Britain leaving the European Union was far larger for companies here than for those across the Irish Sea.

The major survey of 7,333 firms from 71 countries, including 53 Irish ones, showed that both UK and non-UK businesses overwhelmingly expected negative consequences from Brexit, and "no single country" had a significant positive reading.

Brexit exposure is strongly felt in countries as far apart as the United States and Singapore, for example, and there were widespread worries among international firms, the study said.

"For instance, Irish firms on average discuss Brexit significantly more than do UK firms," the research said.

The report was based on transcripts from company earnings calls, and showed large, negative effects of Brexit risk on investment and employment decisions, as well as stock returns.

"As an example, we estimate that due to Brexit risk, the average Irish firm decreased its investment rate by 3.9pc and reduced its employment growth rate by 4.2pc relative to the mean in every year since the Brexit referendum," it said.

The Brexit process will continue to play out this year, with London insisting it will leave with or without a trade deal at the end of 2020.

The economic losses are higher in Ireland than in the UK in four out of seven studies, including the possible minimum and maximum impacts, according to research by the University of Leuven.

Looking at individual Irish firms, insurer FBD Holdings said in a January 2019 conference call that "our agri and agribusiness customers are very exposed to a hard Brexit".

Food is one of the most exposed sectors to the risk of higher tariffs, especially beef.

Brexit sentiment fell sharply in the immediate wake of the referendum, but the study showed that firms recovered in 2017, before dropping sharply in 2018 and into 2019.

It noted: "Overwhelmingly, sentiment in the UK and elsewhere remains negative.

"Ireland continues to have the strongest negative sentiment scores, even compared with the UK."

Fears about decreased trade access were particularly prominent for non-UK firms, as shown by Ryanair.

It told a conference call that "if the UK is unable to negotiate access to the single market or open skies, it may have implications for our three UK domestic routes".

There may be worse to come in the event of a Brexit that is at the 'harder' end of the scale, according to the report.

"Our reading of the evidence suggests that the greater the rupture between the UK and the EU, the larger these direct effects, including post-Brexit adjustment costs, will be," it said. "When Brexit is enacted, the consequences for investments and employment may well be larger than those associated with Brexit uncertainty alone."

Irish Independent