Ibec wants €15k for all SMEs to help bounce back

 

Ibec's chief economist, Gerard Brady Expand

Donal O'Donovan Twitter Email

Every small business in Ireland should get a €15,000 flat payment to cope with the extra costs imposed by the Covid-19 crisis and the Government should guarantee low-cost "bounce back" loans, Ibec says.

The measures should be among supports for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) included in the proposed 'July stimulus' outlined in the programme for government.

Employers' group Ibec's chief economist, Gerard Brady, says the July package should feature a "dramatic intervention" for small businesses.