Food, drink firms face out-of-step costs - Ibec

FOOD and drink producers face struggles to stay competitive, particularly when exporting to the UK where sterling's weakness has slashed the value of sales by 30pc, according to an industry report.

The 10-year strategy report by Ibec unit Food Drink Ireland called on the Government to widen the employment permit system for food processors, and help firms to automate and digitise their work wherever possible.

The report said an "ambitious EU trade agenda" was needed to open new markets for exporters overly dependent on UK trade - because Ireland is four to five times more dependent than other EU states.

It said any future UK-EU free trade deal must avoid "tariffs or other import quota regimes".

