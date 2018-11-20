GirlCrew is partnering with Dell EMC for the tech firm's third Supper Club in support of ambitious female entrepreneurs.

Irish startup GirlCrew teams up with Dell EMC to host female entrepreneur event

Businesswomen, from early startups and established enterprises, meet through the club to share advices, ideas and strategies.

Vice-president and general manager of Dell EMC Ireland Aisling Keegan said that the aim of the series is to "nurture today’s start-up female entrepreneurs to become tomorrow’s scale-up success stories".

Ms Keegan herself scooped the Women Mean Business 2018 Businesswoman of the Year award and was runner up in the CEO category at this week's Image Businesswoman Awards

Some twenty female entrepreneurs gather together around a table for each supper club, the latest marking Dublin Start-Up Week 2018.

Speakers at the event, which takes place on Wednesday, November 21, include Sophie Feruch, Co-Founder of AnyGym and Nuala Murphy, CEO of Moment Health, interviewed by Ci Moulton from GirlCrew.

Pamela Newenham, Co-Founder, GirlCrew said that the supper clubs perfectly complement what her firm does.

Co-founded by Elva Carri, Newenham and Aine Mulloy, GirlCrew allows women to access a secure network in a social and professional capacity, to seek advice and share knowledge.

Entrepreneurs looking to take part can find our more through the Dell EMC social channels as well as through GirlCrew.

Online Editors