Irish software company Bundledocs raises €600,000 in funding

Irish software company Bundledocs has raised €600,000 in funding from Enterprise Ireland and private investors.

Bundledocs provides a cloud-based document bundling service.

The funds raised will be used to accelerate its growth globally through investment in product development and sales and marketing.

Headquartered in Cork, and with an office in Sydney, the company plans to double its team in the next three months.

Bundledocs chief executive Brian Kenneally said: “Today’s announcement marks a real step change for us as a company. We started out with a small team and I am very proud of the tremendous amount we have achieved to date.

The last two years has seen Bundledocs scale rapidly. Our client base has grown to include many of the world’s Top 200 law firms, as well as in-house Government departments in the UK, Australia, Ireland and the US.”

With the help of Enterprise Ireland the company also plans to expand its presence across Asia-Pacific.

Despite still being in its relative infancy, Bundledocs has over 700 clients across 34 countries.

It works mainly with businesses in the legal sector.

The company said paperless solutions has increased by over 40pc in recent months as professionals in the legal space moved to remote working.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, many sectors, including the legal sector, have had to adapt very quickly to a new way of working,” Mr Kenneally said.

“Bundledocs is perfectly positioned to support traditionally paper-heavy sectors such as the legal profession as they increasingly rely on digital methods of communication,” he added.

