Irish grocery delivery start-up raises €2m, agrees Lidl deal

Buymie, an Irish grocery delivery start-up, has raised €2.2m in funding and signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Lidl Ireland.

The company, which was set up three years ago, connects customers with hundreds of independent personal shoppers who can pick and deliver goods directly from shops.

It has already been working with Lidl since 2019.

Buymie currently operates in Dublin, as well as Maynooth, Celbridge, Leixlip, Bray and Greystones.

The latest investment in the business comes at a time when increasing numbers of people are shopping online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie, said he was “thrilled” with the latest funding around and deal with Lidl.

“The timing couldn’t be better given the current challenges faced by consumers in Ireland and worldwide with Covid-19,” Mr Hughes said.

“I feel that it is down to emerging indigenous businesses like ours to play a key role in shaping the Irish economy to prepare it for the way the world will work and how people will shop post Covid,” he added.

Alan Stewart, head of eCommerce at Lidl Ireland, said the supermarket chain has seen the number of active customers using the Buymie service growing by as much as 39pc month-on-month.

Buymie’s model does not require vans and warehouses to increase its capacity. In recent weeks the company said it has seen a 300pc surge in downloads.

Buymie first received investment from Enterprise Ireland in 2016. Since then the company has gone on to raise over €5m from investors.

This latest funding round was led by Act Venture Capital, with participation from Sure Valley Ventures and support from long-term existing investor, Haatch Ventures.

Other participants include Buymie chairman Eamonn Quinn, BVP Investments, Enterprise Ireland and a collection of strategic angel investors through HBAN’s Bloom Syndicate.

