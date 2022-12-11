| 0.3°C Dublin

Growing payment crisis threatens to cripple building industry and send young workers abroad

Fearghal O'Connor

A culture of non-payment of invoices across the construction sector is intensifying, threatening the viability of subcontractors – and driving younger workers to emigration, industry players have told the Sunday Independent.

Larger construction contractors – even those working on State jobs – are now routinely haggling over prices on completed jobs, causing a mounting crisis for many smaller firms that work as subcontractors.

