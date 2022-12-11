Growing payment crisis threatens to cripple building industry and send young workers abroad

A culture of non-payment of invoices across the construction sector is intensifying, threatening the viability of subcontractors – and driving younger workers to emigration, industry players have told the Sunday Independent.

Larger construction contractors – even those working on State jobs – are now routinely haggling over prices on completed jobs, causing a mounting crisis for many smaller firms that work as subcontractors.

Brian Coogan of the Irish Plant Contractors Association said that while the issue had long been prevalent in the sector, it is getting much worse recently – and, as a matter of course, subcontractors are not getting paid the full amount they are owed.

“We are heading into a time of uncertainty. The industry is very nervous and companies try to protect themselves and delay or stall paying altogether, until there is more certainty.

“It has become part of the fabric of the sector and it’s household names doing this – but it is wrong. They are relying on the fact that you’ll not bring them to court, because if you do you will get paid – but you’ll get no more work.”

Most main contractors do not own their own plant machinery or employ operators. They rely on subcontracted firms for machines and drivers.

“But when they don’t pay up on time it puts these businesses at risk – and they have to lay off lads.

“This is becoming widespread at a time when we badly need the construction sector at full tilt, particularly in housing. But a lot of these young workers are just packing it in and heading to Australia.”

The Sunday Independent is aware of various ongoing disputes and legal threats.

“They’re almost all at it,” said another source. “When a main contractor selects a subcontractor they use a couple of criteria.

“One, are they capable? Two, have they the resources to do the job? And three, how much can we shove them around and deduct from them what they are duly owed?

“If you are owed €50,000, you might get €30,000 with no explanation. Margins are so tight you are running at a loss if you don’t take it.

“They use that to push you into a tight corner, where you don’t have money to pay wages unless you agree to take some of what you are owed.”​