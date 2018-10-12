Future generation of business leaders focus of National Women's Enterprise Day events

A number of entrepreneurial events will take place across the country next Thursday, attracting more than 1,000 women in business.

Some 16 counties, from Cavan to Cork, will host the programme of events for National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED).

Organised by the Local Enterprise Offices, the 'From Local To Global'-themed programme is aimed at motivating the next generation of female business leaders.

The events are arranged with the intention of educating these ambitious entrepreneurs to take their ideas and make them successful on the world stage.

Established businesswomen across a range of industries will be speaking at the events, including Norah Casey, Cocoa Brown's Marissa Carter and Oonagh O'Hagan of Meagher's Pharmacy.

Along with many of their female counterparts, these Irish women will share their success stories - and the challenges they have faced - as the climbed the business ladder.

Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister Pat Breen, and the Chief Executive of Enterprise Ireland Julie Sinnamon will also attend some of the events.

What's going on?

Cavan

Evening event with supper at Hotel Kilmore with special guest Minister Heather Humphreys TD and featuring Mary McKenna of Tour America and Ann Rudden of Áine Handmade Chocolate.

Cork

Full day event in Cork City, Cork North and West, South Cork and Kerry at the Meetings & Events Centre, Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Tivoli in Cork City. Rachel Sarah Murphy of Irish Film Academy and Free The Way Cleaning and Sharon McDermott of Ky Ky Kids will feature.

Donegal

Full-day event at An Grianan Hotel in Burt featuring Larissa Feeney of Accountant Online, Jenny Holloway of Fashion Capital and Fashion Enter in London and Maire Morris of Morris Fashion Consultancy.

Dublin

A half-day event in South Dublin, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Fingal and Dublin City at Citywest Hotel in Saggart. Guest Speakers on the day are Oonagh O’Hagan of Meaghers Pharmacy, Helen Smyth of Facebook and Julie Sinnamon of Enterprise Ireland.

Kildare

An afternoon tea featuring Sonia Deasy of Pestle and Mortar, Nikki Collins of NMP Collins Innovations Ltd, Susan Sexton of Kildare Farm Foods and special guest former Government Minister, Mary O’Rourke.

Kilkenny

A full day event in Kilkenny and Carlow at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown featuring Catherine Roycroft of Cartoon Saloon, actress Deirdre O’Kane and Guinness World Record Holder and visually impaired athlete, Dr. Sinead Kane.

Leitrim

A lunch-time event at The Landmark Hotel in Carrick-On-Shannon featuring Aoife and Detta McNiffe of McNiffe’s Bakery, Norah Casey of Harmonia Publishing Group, and Orla Casey of Momentum Marketing.

Limerick

A full day event in Limerick, Tipperary and Clare at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort featuring: Vicki O’ Toole of JJ O’ Toole Ltd, Marissa Carter of Cocoa Brown, Valerie Murphy of Valerie’s Breast Care (President of Network Ireland Limerick) and Aine Gleeson of WowWee.ie.

Longford

A half day event in Longford, Laois, Offaly and Westmeath at the Backstage Theatre, Farneyhoogan, Co. Longford featuring: Louise Lovett of Longford Women’s Link, Ciara Donlon of THEYA Healthcare and Dr. Ciara Kelly, Journalist & Broadcaster.

Meath

A half day event in Meath & Louth at the City North Hotel and Conference Centre in Gormanston featuring Anne Reilly of Paycheck Plus, Professor Colette Henry of the Department of Business Studies at Dundalk Institute of Technology and Louise Caulfield of Caulfield Country Boards.

Monaghan

An evening event with buffet supper at the Hillgrove Hotel on the Old Armagh Road featuring Marie Mohan of Greenfield Foods, Noelle O’Connor of Tan Organics and Theresa Lowe of Lowe Communications.

Roscommon

An evening event in Roscommon, Galway and Mayo at Kilronan Castle, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon featuring Michelle Daly of P & G Cards; Magaly Murray of Gran Grans Foods; Aisling Flanagan of Velvet Cloud and Loretta Ní Ghabháin of Lorg Media.

Sligo

An evening event at the Radisson BLU Hotel in Ballincar featuring: Martina Hamilton of the Martina Hamilton Collection, The Hamilton Gallery and The Cat and The Moon, Bernie Butler of Good4U foods and Oonagh Monahan of Alpha Omega Consultants.

Waterford

An evening event in Faithlegg House Hotel & Golf Club featuring Jennifer O’ Connell of O’Connell Ivory Communications, Gina London, Emmy Award winning Ex CNN anchor and Frances Roche, Business & Life Coach Transformational Speaker.

Wexford

An evening event with dinner in Wells House and Gardens in Gorey featuring Vanessa Tierney of Abodoo, Niamh Sherwin Barry of The Irish Fairy Door Company, Ciara Donlon, THEYA Healthcare, Sabine Rosler of Wells House and Gardens and Bláithín Ennis, Jewellery Designer.

Wicklow

An Afternoon Tea at Powerscourt House in Powerscourt Estate, Enniskerry featuring Sarah Slazenger of Powerscourt House and Aisling Hurley of The Business Fairy.

Online Editors