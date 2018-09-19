Freshly Chopped to create 150 jobs with 10 new stores

Irish food company Freshly Chopped is to create 150 new jobs in ten new stores.

The outlets, located across the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Cyprus and Britain, will be opened before Christmas.

The roles being created are a mix of part-time and full-time positions, and the expansion comes on the back of the group’s successful franchise programme, and strategic partnerships with BWG, Maxol, the Mount Charles Group, Aramark as well as a new deal with Corrib Oil.

"We are delighted to be accelerating our growth across four different markets," Brian Lee, co-founder and MD of Freshly Chopped, said.

"These 10 new stores showcase the success of our growth programme that we have used to continue the revolution in healthy fast food."

Having opened its first store in Cyprus earlier this year, Freshly Chopped will open a second outlet in the country in the coming months.

Meanwhile, it will open its first restaurant in Britain, in Manchester, in early December.

Online Editors