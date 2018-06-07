Freshly Chopped in partnership with Mount Charles to expand in Northern Ireland

Freshly Chopped has announced plans to parter with Mount Charles to expand in Northern Ireland.

Mount Charles is Ireland's largest indigenous food service and business support services provider.

Under the terms of the partnership Mount Charles will take an exclusive area development contract to roll out Freshly Chopped across Northern Ireland and Donegal. Initially, the deal will see six standalone Freshly Chopped outlets open across Northern Ireland’s main streets, with the first flagship store due to open in Donegal Square West in August.

Commenting on the announcement, Gavin Annon, head of sales and marketing at Mount Charles, said that the group was "delighted" to partner with Freshly Chopped. "As a family owned business with deep roots in the communities we serve, we always listen to what our customers want and continue to deliver innovative experiences."

"The addition of the Freshly Chopped brand to the Mount Charles portfolio strengthens our ability to deliver healthier eating choices to the people of Northern Ireland." Founded in Dublin in 2012 by Brian Lee and Andy Chen, Freshly Chopped has 46 stores across the island of Ireland and has also recently opened an outlet in Cyprus.

"This partnership with Mount Charles will help us to continue our journey of bringing healthy fast food to more people across the island of Ireland. We’re confident that we have the perfect partner with Mount Charles, a company which takes a family-run and personal approach to its business," Mr Lee said.

