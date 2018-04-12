Family-owned Mash Direct land major deal with UK supermarket chain

The listing, which starts immediately, will see Mash Direct’s carrot and parsnip mash go into over 330 stores across England and Wales.

The independent, family owned farming and food production business, which has won a total of 19 Great Taste Awards to date, described the Waitrose deal as a "great opportunity" for the company to showcase the heritage varieties of its produce.

"We already have a strong working relationship with Waitrose and supply them in Scotland, the Channel Islands and the United Arab Emirates and we are looking forward to building our reputation in these new stores," Jack Hamilton, director at Mash Direct, said.