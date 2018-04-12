Family-owned Mash Direct land major deal with UK supermarket chain
County Down based Mash Direct has landed a new deal to supply one of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains, Waitrose, with their convenient vegetable side dishes.
The listing, which starts immediately, will see Mash Direct’s carrot and parsnip mash go into over 330 stores across England and Wales.
The independent, family owned farming and food production business, which has won a total of 19 Great Taste Awards to date, described the Waitrose deal as a "great opportunity" for the company to showcase the heritage varieties of its produce.
"We already have a strong working relationship with Waitrose and supply them in Scotland, the Channel Islands and the United Arab Emirates and we are looking forward to building our reputation in these new stores," Jack Hamilton, director at Mash Direct, said.
Launched in 2004 Mash Direct already supply over 5,000 stores around the world and, in addition to the new Waitrose business, started exporting to the US last month.
In Ireland the company’s produce can be found in Tesco, Dunnes, SuperValu, Centra, and Eurospar, while in the UK the foods can also be found in a number of other stores including Sainsbury’s and Asda.
The company were named Company of the Year at the Food Manufacture Excellence Awards 2016 and won the SIAL Gold Innovation Award in the Middle East for their crispy vegetable bakes, a first international award for the company.
