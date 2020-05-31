Extra Covid-19 loans for micro firms relies on new government

Support for micro firms will be beefed up - but only after the next Government is formed.

The Government said the Microenterprise Loan Fund Amendment Bill, published yesterday, would clear obstacles for greater take-up of the Microfinance Covid-19 Loan Fund launched on March 23.

"Every effort has been made by my department to get this legislation drafted and published as quickly as possible," said Business Minister Heather Humphreys.

"The legislation is now ready to go. I hope it can be enacted as quickly as possible once a new government is formed, so that businesses can get access to this vital liquidity."

She said emergency State loans to micro firms - employing 10 or fewer staff - have topped €11m since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, nearly double the total loan activity by Microfinance Ireland during 2019.

Those loans have gone to about 400 firms - six times the number supported last year. These loans of up to €50,000 are interest-free for the first six months.

The bill proposes to permit Microfinance Ireland to raise funds through the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland.

Ms Humphreys said this would significantly strengthen its funding model and enable European Investment Bank (EIB) funding as well.

The bill also calls for raising the cap on State grant funding to Microfinance Ireland from the existing limit of €35m to a new cap of €95m. And the agency's ceiling on accumulated debt will rise even more sharply from €25m to €100m.

"The Microfinance Ireland Loan Fund has been a vital support for small businesses. I expect demand to increase further as more businesses begin their reboot," Ms Humphreys said.

She said the Government also had reached an agreement with the EIB to raise available funding in the State's pre-crisis support programme for small firms, the Future Growth Loan Scheme, by a further €500m. It provides loans of up to €3m with terms of up to 10 years.

"The long-term nature of these loans is particularly important for businesses as they plan for recovery," Ms Humphreys said.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said farmers, fishers and small food firms could apply for Microfinance Ireland loans. "Access to finance is vital, not only to get through the current crisis, but also to adapt and develop in the recovery phase," he said.

