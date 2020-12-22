Employers hit with another change to EWSS rules

Businesses on the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will have to provide Revenue with a six-month sales projection within 10 days or lose their eligibility for the programme, the Irish Independent has learned.

Following updated guidance from Revenue on Friday implementing changes made to the Finance Bill by Finance Minister Paschal Donohue last month, employers claiming a subsidy under the scheme must now show a 30pc reduction in turnover will occur for the period January 1 to June 30.

Companies must make the calculation by December 31 and compare it to the corresponding period in 2019, demonstrating to Revenue's satisfaction that their business will still qualify for the supports under the new terms.

Furthermore, businesses will now have to review their eligibility monthly, based on their actual incremental revenue figures.

Employers who no longer qualify based on amended projections will have to deregister from the scheme. Incorrect submissions will be clawed back by Revenue or offset against future payments under the scheme.

The radical changes do away with guidelines issued by Revenue following the Budget in October stating that businesses qualifying for EWSS at that time would receive the subsidy through March 2021.

The timing of the decision and the confusion it has caused has riled accountancy firms, which have had to deal with numerous material changes to the wage subsidy schemes since their introduction in March.

"This is a very significant change," wrote Waterford chartered accountant Aidan McAvinue in a note to clients. "The previous Revenue guidelines were issued on October 23 and clearly advised that businesses qualifying for EWSS under those guidelines would receive the subsidy until March 31, 2021. Employment, re-employment and business continuity decisions were made on the basis the subsidy gave stability."

Accountancy sources said it was impossible to predict turnover six months in advance in light of unpredictable lockdowns, an unknown vaccination roll out and changing rules on travel and social interaction.

"A requirement to compare 2021 with 2019 seems ludicrous for many businesses and out of touch with reality," said Mr McAvinue. "At this point with the high likelihood of further shutdowns, projections for 2021 are best completed after a bit of palm reading."

Separately, Revenue is subjecting 1,600 businesses to detailed reviews as part of a compliance sweep on employers who used the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) between March and August.

Revenue has completed 80pc of checks across the 66,000 businesses that took TWSS payments during the first phase of the pandemic. The 1,600 companies are those suspected of irregularities or claiming while not meeting eligibility criteria.

The compliance checks are running alongside a reconciliation process to balance accounts for companies that may have over-claimed TWSS. Many companies have paid back subsidies already. Companies that wind up with a TWSS bill are eligible to park the debt in Revenue’s tax warehousing scheme.

