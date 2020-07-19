| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Emergency expert urges traffic light system to avoid future lockdown

Ian Norton says firms must make sure they don't incur reputational damage, writes Samantha McCaughren

Dr Ian Norton is advising firms in Kinsale, close to where he was born, on how to deal with Covid-19 Expand

Close

Dr Ian Norton is advising firms in Kinsale, close to where he was born, on how to deal with Covid-19

Dr Ian Norton is advising firms in Kinsale, close to where he was born, on how to deal with Covid-19

ASB/Markus Nowak

Dr Ian Norton is advising firms in Kinsale, close to where he was born, on how to deal with Covid-19

An Irish specialist emergency physician who played a key role in handling the Ebola outbreak with the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that Ireland should adapt a traffic light system of risk to avoid a further lockdown.

Dr Ian Norton, who is from Co Cork but based in Australia, has said that the virus will be with us for another 18-24 months, with more waves to come. "Nobody is predicting a first wave and flat line, nobody," he told the Sunday Independent.

But he said companies can take a number of steps to protect their business, staff and customers by understanding the 'science' of the disease.