Dublin-based Inflazome receives $1m from The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Dublin-headquartered drug firm Inflazome has received $1m (€885,000) in funding from the The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The grant will be used to support the development of a brain imaging probe for patient diagnosis and the clinical development of drugs to treat neurodegenerative diseases.

According to the company, scientific data indicates that the NLRP3 inflammasome is overactive in a broad range of serious medical conditions driven by harmful inflammation.

These diseases include neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, as well as inflammatory bowel disease and cardiovascular diseases.

Professor Matt Cooper, co-founder and CEO of Inflazome, said:

“The Michael J. Fox Foundation is a fantastic organisation with a passionate commitment to new science, science translation and candidate therapies for Parkinson’s. We are fully aligned in our shared goal to help patients with Parkinson’s and other debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, for which there are inadequate therapies and no cures.”

“Their support will help us advance and hopefully validate our disruptive approach to diagnose and then treat patients by focusing on neuroinflammation.”

This news comes after the company completed a €40m Series B funding round in November.

Headquartered in Dublin, and with offices in Cambridge, UK, Inflazome was founded in 2016 by academics Professor Matt Cooper, the University of Queensland (Australia) and Professor Luke O’Neill from Trinity College, following a joint collaboration between the two.

