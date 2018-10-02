The senior management team is generally the strategic and financial backbone of a business.

Do you know the risk to your business if a key shareholder dies?

An untimely death can be distressing at both a personal and a company level, and where these individuals are also shareholders, it can often have serious financial and operational implications for the surviving shareholders.

Corporate co-directors insurance is a form of cover to address a number of challenges that both the company and next of kin may be faced with.

What is corporate co-director insurance?

Although not widely understood, this is an arrangement between a private company and one or more of its shareholding directors to allow the company buy back the shareholder’s stake in the company from his or her benefactors on death.

The cover addresses potential difficulties in advance, such as whether or not the remaining company shareholders would be able to raise the required capital, or if the next of kin refused to sell.

Without some form of co-director insurance the deceased’s shares in the company would normally become part of their estate, passing to a new share owner, usually a spouse or the deceased’s children.

If the deceased shareholder owned more than 50pc of the company, their next of kin may automatically become the new majority shareholder, taking control of the company or selling the shareholding to an external party.

Next of kin challenges

Selling company shares can create potential difficulties for the next of kin.

The company’s articles of association may give the other shareholders the right to block the sale of shares to an outside party. Without a way to sell the shares on the open market at their true value, the deceased’s next of kin could be forced into a "fire sale" to the other shareholders, at a lower price than the current market value.

There can also be cash-flow difficulties, especially as the deceased’s salary will have stopped. Depending on the family’s financial reserves or personal life policies, shares may need to be sold to provide an income. Otherwise, next of kin can be left holding a "paper asset", particularly if they now own a minority holding in a company producing little or no income.

Both corporate co-directors insurance and a more traditional co-director insurance exists; the benefit of the former being that its cost is borne totally by the company, and not by the shareholders personally, subject to certain criteria being met.

How corporate co-director insurance works

A legally binding agreement between the company and its shareholders is drawn up, and one or more life cover insurance policies, owned by the company, are put in place. This ensures the company has the required funds available to purchase the shares from the deceased’s estate within a specified period after their death.

As well as allowing continuation of the company’s operations with minimum disruption, this also ensures that the deceased’s next of kin will, within a specified period, receive the value of the deceased’s shareholding.

A contingent purchase contract between the company and each shareholding director specifies that, in the event of a director’s death, the company acquires an option that compels the deceased shareholder’s next of kin to sell their shares back to the company, at a pre-agreed valuation, something referred to as a 'call option'.

Likewise, the deceased’s personal representatives would acquire an option to compel the company to purchase the shares from them at a pre-agreed valuation. This is called a 'put Option' and both options are to be exercised within a limited period, usually three months, after death.

These agreed valuations should be reviewed on a regular basis to ensure they keep up with the fluctuations in a company value.

A number of taxation issues arise and certain legal restrictions apply, so corporate co-director insurance may not be appropriate for all companies. But, where it is feasible, the arrangement has immense value in safeguarding both the interests of the company and of the deceased shareholder’s family.

Steps to corporate safeguards

The assistance of both legal and taxation advisors is required as the arrangement needs to comply with both company and revenue law.

The basic steps involved in setting up a corporate co-director insurance arrangement:

Step 1: Deciding who should be included

Step 2: Examining the company’s articles & memorandum of association

Step 3: Advice on taxation implications

Step 4: Prepare the appropriate contingent purchase agreement

Step 5 : Approve the contingent purchase agreement by a special resolution

Step 6: Set up the required company-owned life assurance policies

Underutilised benefit

This type of policy adds value to both the estate of the director and the company, as it avoids any potential conflict and ensures a quick and smooth transition of the assets.

Rather than paying an individual life insurance policy monthly from net income, company directors can have cover paid for directly by the company. However, many company directors or shareholders are not aware that this corporate policy is available.

Corporate co-director insurance is commonly confused with key person insurance, but the two types of protection are very different.

A key person policy is written solely for the benefit of the company, whereas a corporate company directors insurance policy has benefits for both the company and for the family or estate of a director.

John Molloy is a co-director and co-founder of Orca Financial. Orca Financial is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is a member of Brokers Ireland.

