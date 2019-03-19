Critical Healthcare signs €10m deal with global emergency services company

The Midlands-based company provides a range of medical products and services to the pre-hospital market and ambulance providers in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Critical Healthcare will become Falck’s single managed service provider for medical consumables, and will have responsibility to manage some of Falck’s key manufacturers and producers.

In addition, it will roll out Medlogistix, its multi award-winning procurement platform, for Falck across four countries – Demark, the UK, Germany and Spain.

The deal is estimated to be worth approximately €2m per year over five years – meaning a total contract value of €10m.

The new contract means Critical Healthcare’s export sales will increase from accounting for 1pc of its business three years ago to 60pc in two years’ time.

On the back of the increased demand Critical Healthcare plans to at least double its staff from the current 22 over the next five years.

Dr Anne Cusack, MD and co-founder, Critical Healthcare, said: "We are absolutely thrilled with our collaboration with Falck and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with them."

"The impact of this collaboration is an important milestone in the company’s progression and represents significant growth for us over the coming years. We have 22 directly employed staff in Westmeath, where our business is growing strongly. But with the new Falck deal, and other ongoing work, that number is set to increase further – by around 30 new hires over the next five years."

Meanwhile, Headquartered in Denmark, Falck has operations in 35 countries and its 2,500 ambulances respond to four million emergency calls each year.

The company also provides a large number of other prehospital services, including emergency helicopters and rapid response units with paramedics, nurses and doctors.

Online Editors