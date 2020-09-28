Covid valuations prompt SMEs to mull tax-efficient succession plans

Next generation: John McGrane of Family Business Network Ireland said there should be motivation for families to pass on their business

More family business owners are looking at passing on assets while valuations are low as a result of the pandemic in order to cut their tax bills, business advisors say.

Financial advisers are reporting greater demand for inheritance and succession planning while the pandemic depresses the value of business assets and makes capital acquisitions tax (CAT) on transfer more affordable.

Ireland could be facing a generational change in business ownership as SME owners seek tax-efficient exits from their companies amid the economic uncertainty caused by Covid and Brexit.

"Some families might make a transfer now because the value of the business is lower than it was pre-Covid," said Catriona Coady, private client tax and pension specialist at Goodbody. "Now is a good time to look at reliefs and passing on to the next generation because the tax would be lower for acquiring."

The October Budget could trigger a wave of successions and sales, as many business owners are waiting to see if the Government changes CAT and capital gains tax (CGT) to stimulate activity, according to Ms Coady.

The CAT take is projected by the Department of Finance to fall by 20pc in 2020 to €415m, reflecting the fall in company valuations.

The department's tax strategy group found that while increasing CAT from 33pc and decreasing allowable exemptions would raise more revenue, "such changes could have a negative impact on the development and growth of family businesses".

Family Business Network Ireland (FBNI), a networking and lobby group for multi-generational businesses including the families behind Bewleys, Musgraves and the Doyle Hotel Group, says the current tax regime makes it financially prohibitive to grow family businesses from one generation to the next. In a pre-Budget submission, the group argued that incentivising generational turnover could help stimulate the economy out of the current recession.

"There has to be a motivation for families in business to pass on to the next generation," said John McGrane, executive director of FBNI.

FBNI wants CGT cut from 33pc to 20pc and a higher threshold on business relief to essentially allow intra-­family business transfers to take place tax-free. Business relief already allows for a 90pc reduction in the value of the asset acquired once certain conditions are met.

Irish Independent