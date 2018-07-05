Center Parcs serves up €5.2m in contracts to Irish food companies

Center Parcs, which from next year will offer short family breaks in Longford forest, has agreed contracts worth €5.2m with four Irish food companies.

The companies set to benefit from the contacts are Keelings, which will be the fresh produce and dairy supplier, family run Heaney Meats in Galway, Coleraine based Lynas Foodservice and Antrim based Henderson Foodservice.

"We are delighted to work with these companies to ensure the food and beverage offering at our forest resort in Ireland is a very high standard," Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, said.

"Our chosen suppliers carry the Board Bia Origin Green accreditation and this was a real re-assurance to us that we can deliver on the provenance and high quality that Irish families naturally expect of their food and dining experiences."

The €233m Center Parcs Longford Forest resort is due to be completed next year and will offer 466 lodges and 30 apartments to accommodate 2,500 guests.

The activity resort will provide guests with a choice of over 100 indoor and outdoor family activities, including Subtropical Swimming Paradise, as well as a range of restaurants and shops.

During its construction phase Center Parcs Longford Forest will create around 750 jobs.

Once permanently established, Center Parcs estimates that it will provide a €32m boost to the economy.

Online Editors