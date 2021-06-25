CameraMatics’ Mervyn O’Callaghan wins Enterprise Ireland’s Founder of the Year award

Mervyn O’Callaghan, the co-founder and CEO of CameraMatics, was named the Enterprise Ireland High-Potential Start-Up Founder of the Year for 2021 at a virtual awards event, sponsored by Grant Thornton.

CameraMatics provides cutting-edge, award-winning SaaS technology for fleet and driver risk management. The company helps customers reduce accidents, improve operational efficiencies and manage compliance.

The company has close to 1,000 customers including global leading fleet vehicle operators.

The Founder of the Year Awards acknowledge and celebrate the commitment that entrepreneurs and start-ups have made to build world-class companies of the future.

There were 12 nominees for the 2021 award, all of whom were voted for by their peers who have been taking part in Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-Up Founders Forum over the last 24 months.