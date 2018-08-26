Bone appetit! Girl (13) behind dog treats firm looks to inspire Ireland's next entrepreneurs

A TEENAGE girl (13) who has created a business making healthy dog treats wants to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit in others of a similar age.

Limerick-based Emma Dineen founded The Barkery almost two years ago, creating dog-friendly snacks and nutritious cakes that she maintains are healthier than the regular shop-bought products.

"It all started out when my aunt Caroline adopted a French bulldog called George, who was sick and couldn't stomach normal treats," Emma told Independent.ie.

"So I came up with some recipes and George has come on in leaps and bounds and has been my head tester ever since."

After a conversation with the owner of dog-friendly wine and coffee bar Chez Le Fab, LesleyAnne, Emma was encouraged to set up on her own and set up the first of her stalls, one of which featured at Riverfest 2017.

Since then, the secondary school student has sold her treats at numerous events and has been asked to create bespoke confectionery by local businesses.

"The manager of one of the Petmania's here in Limerick asked me to create a cake for dogs for their stores 10th birthday. I made a three-tiered carrot cake with cream cheese icing, just for dogs. I am now in talks with Petmania about stocking my products," said Emma.

The sports-mad teen has already started to stock "about 20 packets a week" at Pet Shack in Limerick, and has been involved in charity fundraisers for Dogs Trust and Temple Street Childrens Hospital.

While her innovative company has attracted the eye of local stores, media and helped her make friends at home and abroad, Emma believes that there is a gap in terms of a network for young business-minded people.

"I'd like to meet other entrepreneurs around Ireland to share my experience and learn from theirs. I've been doing this for around two years so I've gone through the ropes. I think that would be very beneficial for others, and for me to learn what's inspiring young people to start their own business in the first place."

Emma has spent her summer off from school promoting her business and is pivoting to customer demand, and personal preference, by leaning more towards creating individual cakes for dogs.

"I'll still make the snacks, but I get to be a bit more creative with the cakes, with the design aspect and using the dog's names.

"I'd like to continue to stack a lot more pet stores. A lot of people treat their dogs better than humans. And I've done my research so I know what nutrition the dogs need."

Starting second year in September, Emma will have to step back from The Barkery a little as she focuses on her Junior Certificate, of which Business Studies is one of her chosen subjects.

And while she has plans to continue making and promoting her pet products at the weekends, she already has quite a different dream for when she finishes up education.

"I was only talking to my Dad about this the other day and I want to do sports psychology. I'm big into soccer and rowing so I'd love to help a sportsperson who is perhaps really talented but something is going on behind the scenes that's affecting their pitch performance".

Online Editors