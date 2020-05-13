Ballymaloe Foods expands as it agrees deal with major Australian retailer

Mother daughter and grand-daughter Yasmin and Maxine Hyde and baby Clara of Ballymaloe Foods.

Ballymaloe Foods has signed a deal with Australian retail giants Coles to start supplying its relish product to its stores.

The Cork-based company will commence supplying 120 Coles supermarkets across Australia in May.

Coles, which employs over 100,000 staff, has more than 800 supermarkets across Australia.

Along with Woolworths, it accounts for over 80pc of the supermarket business in Australia.

Gary Hanrahan, marketing manager of Ballymaloe Foods, said: “We are very excited to be supplying Coles in Australia. We hope we can bring a taste of home to the thousands of Irish people living in Australia.”

Last year Ballymaloe Foods recorded sales of €6m.

In the first three months of 2020 sales of its popular relish are up 10pc year-on-year.

Established by Yasmin Hyde 30 years ago, today Ballymaloe Foods is run by Yasmin’s daughter, Maxine.

The business employs 33 staff and has 14 products.

It exports into Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States.

Online Editors