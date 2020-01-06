'Back for Business' deadline extended

The deadline to apply for ‘Back for Business’ - an initiative aimed at returning emigrants - has been extended to 22 January.

Funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the programme was established to support entrepreneurial activity among returned emigrants who have lived abroad for at least a year and have returned in the last three years.

Successful applicants take part in a six-month part time development programme aimed at assisting them to start and develop a business.

This years programme will run from February to July.

Last year 38 people participated in the initiative.

A total of 48 new jobs were created by the participants, who now employ 89 people between them.

In addition, turnover for all participants combined increased by over 70pc during the six months of the programme to a total of €1.3m.

Tracy Armstrong of KO Kombucha, an Offaly-based producer of fermented tea drinks that are beneficial for the gut, is a previous participant on the programme.

Ms Armstrong said: "We were just back from London, so didn’t have a network or contacts. Back for Business helped us build our business back in Ireland and offered the structure needed to make sure we were asking the right questions as a start-up business.

It also gave us access to mentorship and a peer group of people with a shared experience."

Those selected to join ‘Back for Business’ this year will take part in round table sessions, focused on goals and milestones and facilitated by voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs, who have experience of successfully starting and growing a business.

Minister of State for Diaspora and International Development, Ciarán Cannon, said: "This programme can make a real difference to returned and returning emigrants, who want to establish new businesses in Ireland.

The successful delivery of this programme will enable these entrepreneurs to build new businesses and contribute to our economy and society."

Online Editors